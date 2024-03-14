Banff Sunshine Village: Spring Into Banff Sunshine's Favorite Ski Season: Banff Sunshine Extends Their Chair Lift Hours for Spring

BANFF, AB / ACCESSWIRE / March 14, 2024 / Spring has arrived on the slopes of Banff Sunshine! As blue skies emerge, and more snow falls in the Canadian Rockies, skiers and snowboarders are in for a treat with extended hours to make the most of spring skiing at Sunshine Village.

With over 13 feet of snowfall on their Rocky Mountain slopes in the first half of winter, Banff Sunshine is gearing up for the grand finale of the ski and snowboard season. Spring brings warmer temperatures, more snow, and longer days, creating the perfect conditions for an unforgettable alpine experience.

Banff Sunshine extends its operating hours, giving enthusiasts an additional 30 minutes of exhilarating skiing and snowboarding each day. Starting March 9, 2024, all lifts will run daily from 9:00 AM to 4:30 PM and Jackrabbit until 5:00 PM, through to the much-anticipated Slush Cup on Monday, May 20, 2024.

"Spring is a special time for us at Banff Sunshine," shares Kendra Scurfield, Vice President of Brand & Communications at Banff Sunshine Village. "By extending our hours, skiers and riders can soak up a little more Sunshine during their ski day and make the most of this incredible season."

Maximize your spring adventure with the Banff Sunshine Spring Pass. An adult Banff Sunshine Spring Pass grants skiers and riders with 73 skiable days for as little as $640 + GST.

With events happening almost every weekend during our Spring Concert Series presented by Coors Light, ski why spring shines at Banff Sunshine Village!

About Banff Sunshine Village: Located 7,000 feet above sea level (2,133 meters) lives Banff Sunshine Village, nestled between the peaks of the Canadian Rockies in Banff National Park. The world-class resort is known for its all-natural snow, as skiers and riders visit the premier alpine resort during its 7-month long winter ski season, spanning from mid-November to late May.

