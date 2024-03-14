ful Health: ful. Health Introduces Innovative Solution to Help Group Health Plans Right-Size Healthcare Spending

DUBUQUE, IA / ACCESSWIRE / March 14, 2024 / For many, group health insurance has become more overpriced and less accessible than ever. Now, a groundbreaking new platform called ful. Health is empowering members and employers to savvily navigate healthcare costs, allowing them to save money while maximizing the benefits of their coverage.



Conceived by Dr. Bernie Saks, M.D., an experienced bioengineer, private practice radiologist, and healthcare reform advisor, ful. Health is a health savings and education platform that provides a comprehensive solution - ful. HSA - that redefines how High Deductible Health Plan (HDHP) groups complement their health coverage.

"ful. HSA was built from the ground up to combat skyrocketing health plan costs by plugging into any Health Savings Account (HSA)-qualified High Deductible Health Plan (HDHP) to create richer, yet affordable and convenient, benefits for employer groups and their members," Dr. Saks said.

"In this new age of price transparency and big data, ful. Health makes millions of data points easily actionable for members. With the ful. app, members can learn how to become savvier healthcare consumers, earn rewards that improve access to care and shop for both care and discount pharmacies and much more. Ultimately, ful. works to right-size utilization, reduce claims costs and improve members' health and financial well-being," Dr Saks added.

Key features of ful. Health include proven healthcare education for members, rich rewards for participation, easy navigation for more than 200 common cases for care, accessible care and discount pharmacy shopping, and more. For countless healthcare consumers, ful. Health is revolutionizing healthcare around the member - making care more understandable and affordable than ever before.

About ful. Health

At ful., we're driven by a relentless passion to revolutionize the self-funded health plan industry. Our state-of-the-art app empowers health plan members to easily navigate the complex landscape of healthcare benefits with confidence and ease. With ful. Health to complement your plan design, you can strike the perfect balance between cost savings and uncompromising quality, ensuring your clients' bottom lines remain resilient while their workforce thrives.

