WIS International Expands Global Inventory Services Presence Into France With Fairson Partnership

The new partnership positions both companies to lead the industry as premier providers in inventory services, data collection, and customer service in Europe.

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / March 14, 2024 / WIS International, the global leader in inventory and retail services, expanded its presence into Western Europe by forming a new partnership with Fairson, a complete retail inventory solutions provider. Headquartered in France, Fairson's inventory solutions serve retail customers primarily in France, Spain, Portugal and Italy, while continuing to expand into new markets as far as the Caribbean.





WIS + Fairson





The new partnership allows both WIS International and Fairson to reach new customers across the globe while sharing cutting-edge and innovative technology, global resources and local know-how. Fairson, which has provided inventory solutions since 1995, has built a trusted brand and reputation with blue-chip retailers throughout France and beyond, offering services to over 200 brands throughout Europe. By working together, the partnership will leverage Fairson's European market expertise with WIS International's scale and capabilities to deliver unparalleled value to retail businesses striving to increase profitability through reduced costs and increased sales, achieved with more accurate inventory control.

"The decision to work with Fairson was easy as they are already positioned as inventory experts in the European market, delivering solutions on a compelling technology platform. By partnering with them, it supports WIS International's goal to expand our first-class services to an expanding global audience while enhancing the inventory services that Fairson already provides. We look forward to the mutually beneficial opportunities that this partnership creates," said Jim Rose, CEO of WIS International.

For more than 60 years, WIS Inventory Solutions has offered customers unparalleled inventory control solutions with unmatched staffing capabilities, advanced technology, and superior processes. In the last decade, WIS has achieved immeasurable success as it continues to grow, gaining an international presence and offering increased support to its domestic partners. The new partnership with Fairson is another example of how WIS continuously strives to provide the best for its customers.

Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, WIS International has made its mark globally with over 100 years of experience creating and implementing strategic sales, marketing, and retail solutions. Offering the most in-demand retail and marketing services for corporations and enterprises, WIS International is well known for driving success through its diversified, end-to-end approach and ability to work within a wide variety of business verticals and markets.

Using proprietary technology, innovative strategies, and customer-focused business practices, WIS International offers retail and manufacturers the tools for success through its four connected brands: WIS Inventory Solutions, CROSSMARK, Product Connections, and Dealer Solutions. These services are provided by more than 50,000 employees across 250 offices to more than 5,000 businesses throughout the U.S. and Canada, making WIS International a robust corporation that businesses can count on. Learn more at www.wisintl.com.

