Mace Security International, Inc.: Mace Brand and U.S. LawShield Announce Signing an Evergreen Contract to Train up to 26,000 Individuals Employed by a Nationwide Service Company

CLEVELAND, OH / ACCESSWIRE / March 14, 2024 / Mace® Security International, Inc. (OTCQB:MACE), a globally recognized leader in personal safety products and U.S. LawShield®, America's premier legal defense for self-defense® organization, announce signing an evergreen contract to provide training for up to 26,000 employees of a nationwide service company. The training and Mace products are expected to produce revenues to Mace estimated at $300,000 over the course of the agreement. Under the agreement, Mace will provide the service company with Mace self-defense products, and U.S. LawShield will offer each employee training on a variety of subjects, including the following:

how chemical irritants work;

situational awareness techniques; and

legal considerations.

Sanjay Singh, Mace Security International Chairman and CEO, commented, "We are excited to get this new line of business going and are proud to partner with U.S. LawShield to offer training to this nationwide service company and be part of their human resources onboarding program."

About U.S. LawShield

Founded in 2009, U.S. LawShield, America's premier Legal Defense for Self Defense organization, offers coverage in 46 states and has served more than 2 million members. A network of 300+ Independent Program Attorneys is readily available, plus access to a 24/7/365 emergency hotline and protection for members throughout the legal process after acts of self-defense.

Educate. Prepare. Protect.TM U.S. LawShield is committed to informing and updating you on self-defense laws, providing comprehensive instruction and training, and defending you in your greatest time of need. For more information on U.S. LawShield and its Legal Defense for Self Defense program, visit uslawshield.com.

About MaceSecurity International, Inc.

Mace Security International, Inc. (Mace® Brand) is a globally recognized leader in personal safety and security. Based in Cleveland, Ohio, the company has spent more than 40 years designing and manufacturing consumer and tactical products for personal defense and security under its world-renowned Mace® Brand-the original trusted brand of defense spray products. The company also offers aerosol defense sprays and tactical products for law enforcement and security professionals worldwide through its Mace® Brand Take Down® brand, KUROS!® personal safety products, Vigilant Personal Protection Systems® alarms, and Tornado® pepper spray and stun guns. Mace Security International, Inc. distributes and supports Mace® Brand products through mass market retailers, wholesale distributors, independent dealers, Amazon.com, Mace.com, and other channels. For more information, visit mace.com.

All third-party trademarks referenced herein are the property of their respective owners. The use of third-party trademarks does not indicate any relationship, sponsorship, or endorsement between U.S. LawShield®, Mace Security International, Inc. and the owners of these trademarks. Any reference to third-party trademarks is to identify the corresponding goods and/or services and shall be considered nominative fair use under trademark law.

Forward-Looking Statements

Forward-Looking Statements Certain statements and information included in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Federal Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. When used, the words or phrases "will likely result," "are expected to," "will continue," "is anticipated," "estimate," "projected," "intend to" or similar expressions are intended to identify "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Federal Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are subject to several known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause our actual results, trends, performance or achievements, or industry trends and results, to differ materially from the future results, trends, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Those risks and uncertainties may include, but are not limited to, (a) general economic and business conditions, including the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and other possible pandemics and similar outbreaks; (b) competition; (c) potential changes in customer spending; (d) acceptance of our product offerings and designs; (e) the variability of consumer spending resulting from changes in domestic economic activity; (f) a highly promotional retail environment; (g) any significant variations between actual amounts and the amounts estimated for those matters identified as our critical accounting estimates, as well as other significant accounting estimates made in the preparation of our financial statements; (h) the impact of current and potential hostilities in various parts of the world, including but not limited to the war which resulted from Russia's invasion of Ukraine, as well as other geopolitical or public health concerns; (i) the impact of international supply chain disruptions and delays; (j) the impact on the Company of changes in U.S. Federal and State income tax regulations; and (k) the impact of inflation and the ability of the Company to pass on rising prices to its customers. You are urged to consider all such factors. Because of the uncertainty inherent in such forward-looking statements, you should not consider their inclusion to be a representation that such forward-looking matters will be achieved. Mace Security International, Inc. assumes no obligation to update any such forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, changes in assumptions or changes in other factors affecting such forward-looking statements.

Contact:

Investor Relations

InvestorRelations@mace.com

SOURCE: MACE SECURITY INTERNATIONAL INC

View the original press release on accesswire.com