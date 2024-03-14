Researchers in Australia have developed a reconfigurable structure of a multi-microgrid to enhance the penetration of distributed energy resources in the presence of vehicle to grid technology (V2G) and found that both technical and economic aspects of the system have improved significantly. Microgrids, which are originally designed for predefined load demands, face vulnerabilities when accommodating additional demands such as electric vehicles (EVs). Merging renewable energy resources, energy storage, and EVs in a residential setting frequently brings challenges, such as overload or surplus generation, ...

