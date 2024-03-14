Nordic Pharma, Inc., a subsidiary of Nordic Group B.V. announced today that eminent oculoplastic surgeon John P. Fezza, MD will serve on its U.S. Medical Advisory Board (MAB) which includes Eric Donnenfeld, MD (New York), Richard Lindstrom, MD (Minnesota), Vance Thompson, MD (South Dakota), Preeya Gupta, MD (North Carolina), Paul Karpecki, OD (Kentucky), Lisa Nijm, MD, JD (Illinois), and Selina McGee, OD (Oklahoma).

Dr. Fezza joins the MAB as Nordic Pharma prepares to launch a novel therapy for Dry Eye Disease, LACRIFILL® Canalicular Gel. The FDA-cleared, cross-linked hyaluronic acid derivative LACRIFILL is intended to temporarily block tear drainage by the occlusion of the canalicular system.

"The entire U.S. Medical Advisory Board of Nordic Pharma is honored and delighted to welcome John Fezza, MD, a world class oculoplastic surgeon to our MAB," said Eric Donnenfeld, MD, MAB Chair. "John will bring his unique perspective and understanding of the lacrimal drainage system to LACRIFILL's novel treatment of dry eye disease."

"I am thrilled to join this incredible Medical Advisory Board comprised of some of the most esteemed leaders in eyecare," said John Fezza, MD. "They share a common vision of improving patient care, and understand the importance of treating dry eye disease. As the inventor of LACRIFILL Canalicular Gel, I believe we are launching a novel product that will change our approach to treating dry eyes."

Nordic Pharma's U.S. Medical Advisory Board brings together leading eye care providers from across the country, including ophthalmologists and optometrists in private practice and affiliated with major health systems. "John's addition to our U.S. Medical Advisory Board provides historical and unique insights to this stellar group of optometry and ophthalmology leaders that will help set us up for a successful launch of LACRIFILL Canalicular Gel later this year," said Philip Gioia, President of the U.S. team that will launch LACRIFILL under the Nordic Pharma brand.

Nordic Pharma is committed to engaging ophthalmologists and optometrists in the early launch stages of LACRIFILL Canalicular Gel. As part of the approach, members of the LACRIFILL team will be attending Vision Expo East, 2024 to share the benefits of LACRIFILL Canalicular Gel with optometrists and to discuss select pre-order opportunities.

"Optometry plays a crucial role in the management of dry eye disease as evident by prescribing the majority of medications to performing procedures like punctal occlusion," said Paul M. Karpecki, O.D., FAAO. "The support for the profession shown by Nordic Pharma and the launch of the innovative product LACRIFILL Canalicular Gel, will go far in helping millions of patients suffering from dry eye disease."

In addition to Dr. Fezza's appointment, the LACRIFILL launch is further benefitting from Todd Love being hired as National Sales Director by Inizio Engage. "Todd comes to us with a strong legacy of leadership and camaraderie in the eye care industry for nearly 25 years," said Jai G. Parekh, MD, MBA, Chief Commercial Officer of Nordic Pharma Eye Care U.S. "He is a 'true natural' and after years of experience at Alcon, Bausch Lomb, and more recently, Sight Sciences, we look to him to help lead our initiatives in the field with our esteemed sales force. His acumen will be critical to our launch of LACRIFILL Canalicular Gel within the eye care community; I look forward to working closely with him."

About John P. Fezza, M.D.

Dr. Fezza has been a member of the Center For Sight team since 1998 and specializes in cosmetic facial and laser surgery. He earned his bachelor's degree from Duke University and received his medical education at New York Medical College, where he was President of the Alpha Omega Alpha honors society. He completed his internship in general surgery and residency in ophthalmology at Yale University and his two-year fellowship in oculofacial plastic surgery at Vanderbilt University. In addition, he completed a second fellowship in cosmetic surgery sponsored by the American Academy of Cosmetic Surgery. He has many years of subspecialty training focusing solely on eyelid, face and neck surgery, which he considers his passion.

Dr. Fezza has held many prestigious national positions in medical societies, including the position of Past President of the American Board of Facial Cosmetic Surgery, and Past Treasurer of the American Society of Ophthalmic Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery (ASOPRS). In 2016, he was honored with the ASOPRS Research Award and in 2019 he received the Henry Baylis Cosmetic Surgery Award for longstanding contributions in the field of cosmetic facial surgery.

A nationally recognized author and lecturer on cosmetic facial and laser surgery, Dr. Fezza is a member of the American Academy of Cosmetic Surgery, the American Society of Ophthalmic Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery (ASOPRS) and the American Board of Ophthalmology. Dr. Fezza is a well-respected pharmaceutical consultant, lecturer, and master trainer. He serves on advisory boards for Allergan, Revance Therapeutics and is involved as an investigator in FDA clinical trials. In addition, he is an ad hoc preceptor for ASOPRS fellows and was an Associate Clinical Professor in Oculoplastics at the University of South Florida. Dr. Fezza holds multiple patents for treatment of dry eye disease and medical devices for facial fillers.

About Nordic Group B.V.

Nordic Group B.V. is a privately owned, medium-size international pharmaceutical company which focuses on the development and commercialization of specialty products. Portfolio enhancement has been accomplished through targeted developments and focused acquisitions to build a foundation in Eye Care, Rheumatology and Women's Health. Nordic Pharma has established deep roots throughout Europe, and more recently, expanded outside of Europe with increased acquisitions worldwide.

Nordic Pharma is a part of SEVER Life Sciences, a holding company created in 2019 that brings together three diverse but complementary companies that offer a wide range of products, pharmaceutical development services and delivery technologies.

About Nordic Pharma, Inc.

Nordic Pharma, Inc., subsidiary of Nordic Group B.V., is partnered with well-established global biopharmaceutical companies and is uniquely positioned to leverage its expertise in bringing biotechnology derived medicines, sterile manufacturing and other state-of-the-art technologies to the marketplace.

