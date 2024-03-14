Anzeige
Anglepoint is Now a Verified Partner in the New Oracle Software Asset Management Program

As a Verified SAM (VSAM) Partner, Anglepoint is now recognized by Oracle to provide license optimization services for Oracle Database, Middleware, and E-business Suite in connection with the Oracle SAM Program.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 14, 2024 / Anglepoint, the leading global Software Asset Management (SAM) services provider, is now a Verified Partner in the new Oracle Software Asset Management Program.



The Oracle SAM program is a customer-centric initiative that empowers organizations to maximize ROI on their Oracle investments by proactively managing their Oracle license entitlements. Additionally, customers who complete a managed service under the Oracle SAM Program with a VSAM Partner may be eligible for audit exemptions.

Oracle clients who would like to opt-in to the Oracle VSAM Program must be under a SAM Managed Service with Anglepoint.

"Our seasoned team of Oracle experts boasts years of invaluable experience managing Oracle estates. Each team member has been through rigorous training and certification programs for Anglepoint to become a Verified SAM Partner," said Jeremy Sayler, Director of Anglepoint's Oracle practice. "We're especially pleased to offer these significant benefits to our clients, including the potential audit reprieve."

To learn more about the Oracle Verified SAM Program-what it is, how to enroll, the benefits of participating, and more-join Anglepoint's webinar on March 28th at 11 a.m. EDT / 3 p.m. GMT.

Contact Information
Alison Frederick
Director of Communications & External Relations
info@anglepoint.com

SOURCE: Anglepoint

View the original press release on newswire.com.

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
