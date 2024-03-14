A-1 Broadcast: Financial Expert Leanna Haakons Shares Tips to Take Some of the Stress Out of Tax Day on TipsOnTV

Top TV Financial Expert is on a Mission to Promote Financial Literacy and Make Tax Day Just a Little Better

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / March 14, 2024 / The stress of the fast-approaching tax deadline of April 15th is coming soon, so it's time to get ready. Here to help is Financial Expert and Best-Selling Author Leanna Haakons she has timely tips to take a little stress out of this challenging time of year. Leanna best-selling book is YOUNG, FUN AND FINALLY FREE.

CONSUMER TIP FOR USING A TAX REFUND

The best part of tax season is getting a refund! Straight Talk Wireless recently commissioned its 2nd annual Tax Stress Index that takes a look at how people are planning to spend their tax refund. It found that 44-percent of Americans say they want to upgrade their phones this year. Right now, get a new Samsung Galaxy A14 5G for free! Just sign up for the Silver Unlimited Plan from Straight Talk. With no-contract plans, embrace benefits like flexibility and savings during tax season and all year long. For more information, visit www.straighttalk.com

TAX PREPARATION MADE EASIER

Organizing financial paperwork and accurately processing piles of receipts and invoices can be time-consuming and overwhelming. Say goodbye to manually entering data with Epson's RapidReceipt RR-600W wireless scanner. With advanced financial software, RapidReceipt organizes data from receipts and invoices and seamlessly integrates into Excel and other third-party financial and bookkeeping applications, all without a subscription. To help with the upcoming tax season, Epson is offering up to $100 off the RR-600W at Epson.com and at select retailers. For more information, visit epson.com/usa

GET HELP FROM A TAX PROFESSIONAL

H&R Block offers full-service tax filing assistance that can be done virtually or in-person at one of their 10,000 offices. As a matter of fact, H&R Block offers more ways to file than any other brand, including affordable DIY software that makes it easy to file. Plus, all paid editions include H&R Block AI Tax Assist and live expert help for no additional fee. Their free filing option offers approximately 43 different forms, which is more than some other brands. For more information, visit www.hrblock.com

IMPORTANT DOCUMENT SECURITY

This tax season, enjoy peace of mind knowing all personal, business, and financial information is protected with the security that comes with Shred-it's® professional document destruction services. They dispose of personal and business documentation, helping to ensure confidential information is safeguarded from potential threats, like fraud and identity theft, helping individual and businesses adhere to privacy regulations. They collect and shred documents securely into fine confetti-like pieces, by picking up materials, or dropping it off at a Shred-it® location. For more, visit www.shredit.com

