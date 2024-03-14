MOUNT PLEASANT, SC / ACCESSWIRE / March 14, 2024 / eGroup Enabling Technologies, a leading provider of innovative IT solutions and an award-winning Managed Services Provider, announces the launch of their new suite of Data, AI, Apps, and Automation Services. This comprehensive portfolio of offerings has been thoughtfully designed to empower organizations with the tools and technologies required to accelerate their digital transformation journey and achieve unparalleled efficiency and agility.

eGroup Enabling Technologies

eGroup Enabling Technologies Launches Advanced Data, AI, Apps, and Automation Services to Propel Digital Transformation

Today's business solutions rely on applications that combine trustworthy and ethical AI with robust data infrastructure. As a result, organizations are seeking ways to harness the power of data, AI, modern applications, and automation to drive business outcomes and gain a competitive edge. eGroup Enabling Technologies' new services address these needs by delivering advanced solutions tailored to meet organizations where they are within their data and AI initiatives, while also meeting the demands of modern enterprises.

"Our goal is to empower organizations by harnessing the power of modern resources and strategic insights to revolutionize business practices and ignite innovation. With our newly launched Data, AI, Apps, and Automation Services, we equip businesses with the essential tools and expert guidance to unleash their data's full potential, leverage AI-driven insights, modernize applications, and streamline repetitive tasks. Together, we drive efficiency, success, and transformation." -Christine Esterling, Vice President of Solutions & Success

Their "EASY" Methodology offers a comprehensive approach to navigating today's technology landscape:

Education In-A-Day Sessions: Streamline operations and drive innovation through interactive sessions, diving into specific technologies like Generative AI, Dashboard Insights, Power Apps, or Fabric.

Action Accelerator Workshops: Dedicated specialists will guide you through focused discovery, alignment, and prioritization sessions to help you develop actionable plans to address your business challenges.

Solution Design Sprints: Experts help you craft a detailed solution design incorporating people, processes, and technology, resulting in actionable implementation plans.

Yielding Results Through Implementations: Transform your designs into reality by building and deploying a solution to drive efficiency and innovation.

Key components of their Data, AI, Apps, and Automation Services include:

Data Management and Analytics: Unlock valuable insights from your data and make informed decisions with advanced data management and analytics solutions.

Artificial Intelligence: Leverage the power of AI to drive innovation, enhance customer experiences, and optimize business processes.

Modern Applications: Transform your applications with modern development frameworks and architectures to meet the demands of the modern digital age.

Automation: Streamline repetitive tasks, increase operational efficiency, and free up resources for strategic initiatives with intelligent automation solutions.

eGroup Enabling Technologies' team of experts brings extensive experience in delivering successful and secure digital transformation outcomes to clients across the nation. By partnering with eGroup Enabling Technologies, organizations can accelerate their journey to digital excellence and achieve their business objectives with speed and certainty.

For more information about these Data, AI, Apps, and Automation Services, visit https://www.egroup-us.com/data-ai-apps-automation/.

Contact Information

Carly Picciuto

Marketing Director

carly.picciuto@egroup-us.com

877.347.6871

SOURCE: eGroup Enabling Technologies

View the original press release on newswire.com.