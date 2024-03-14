Anzeige
Donnerstag, 14.03.2024
Biotech-Pionier! Warum Sie ein Investment in diese Aktie überlegen sollten!
14.03.2024
Pearson Releases 2023 Annual Report and Form 20-F

LONDON, March 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pearson (FTSE: PSON.L), the world's leading learning company, announces that the following documents have been published today and are available on its investor relations website.

Pearson 2023 Annual Report
  • Annual Report and Accounts for the year ended 31 December 2023 (the "Annual Report")
  • Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended 31 December 2023 (the "20-F")

The Annual Report has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism in accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.1 and will shortly be available for inspection in unedited full text on their website.

The 20-F has today been filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

A hard copy of the complete audited financial statements can be obtained free of charge from the Company Secretary at companysecretary@pearson.com.

This announcement is made in accordance with DTR 6.3.5R(1A).

About Pearson
At Pearson, our purpose is simple: to add life to a lifetime of learning. We believe that every learning opportunity is a chance for a personal breakthrough. That's why our c. 18,000 Pearson employees are committed to creating vibrant and enriching learning experiences designed for real-life impact. We are the world's leading learning company, serving customers in nearly 200 countries with digital content, assessments, qualifications, and data. For us, learning isn't just what we do. It's who we are. Visit us at pearsonplc.com.

Media Contact
Dan.Nelson@Pearson.com


Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2362360/03_13_24_2023_Annual_Report_Cover_Photo.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/617186/4593791/Pearson_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/pearson-releases-2023-annual-report-and-form-20-f-302089433.html

