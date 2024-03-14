Electric Grill Market to Reach $7.72 Billion by 2031 Owing To Increasing in Demand for Outdoor Cooking | Says Coherent Market Insights

BURLINGAME, Calif., March 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Coherent Market Insights published a report, titled, Global Electric Grill Market, By Type (Indoor Electric Grills, Outdoor Electric Grills, Hybrid Electric Grills, Portable Electric Grills, Others), By Power Source (Corded Electric Grills, Cordless Electric Grills, Hybrid Electric Grills), By Temperature Control (Fixed Temperature Electric Grills, Adjustable Temperature Electric Grills), By Material Type (Stainless Steel Electric Grills, Cast Iron Electric Grills, Non-Stick Coated Grills, Chrome Plated Grates, Porcelain Enameled Grates, Others), By Application (Residential Electric Grills, Commercial Electric Grills), By Distribution Channel (Offline Stores, Online Stores, Others), and By Geography: Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2024-2031. According to the report, the globalElectric Grill Market is estimated to be valued at US$ 4.53 billion in 2024 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 7.9% over the forecast period 2024 to 2031, as highlighted in a new report published by Coherent Market Insights.

Market Dynamics:

The Electric Grill Market is driven by the increasing preference for outdoor cooking among consumers, as it provides a convenient and hassle-free cooking experience. Additionally, the growing trend of healthy eating habits and the rising awareness about the harmful effects of traditional grilling methods have also propelled the demand for electric grills in the market.

Electric Grill Market Report Coverage

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2024 $4.53 billion Estimated Value by 2031 $7.72 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 7.9% Historical Data 2019-2023 Forecast Period 2024-2031 Forecast Units Value (USD Million/Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Type, By Power Source, By Temperature Control, By Material Type, By Application, By Distribution Channel Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World Growth Drivers • Surging popularity of outdoor cooking and barbecuing • Product innovations and technological advancements • Benefits such as low maintenance costs • Versatility in cooking applications Restraints & Challenges • High costs limiting adoption among price-sensitive consumers • Performance limitations relative to charcoal grilling • Safety risks and fire hazards associated with electric grills

Market Trends:

One of the key trends observed in the Electric Grill Market is the introduction of smart electric grills that can be controlled remotely via smartphones or other devices. This innovation has enhanced the overall cooking experience for consumers, providing them with more flexibility and convenience.

Another trend shaping the market is the focus on product customization and personalization, with manufacturers offering a wide range of features and options to cater to the diverse preferences of consumers. This trend is expected to drive further growth in the Electric Grill Market as it continues to evolve to meet the changing needs of consumers.

The indoor electric grill segment is expected to dominate the market due to the increasing demand for convenient and easy-to-use cooking appliances in residential settings. Indoor electric grills offer a smokeless cooking experience and are ideal for use in apartments, condos, and homes with limited outdoor space. Consumers are also increasingly looking for healthier cooking options, and indoor electric grills provide a convenient way to grill food without the use of charcoal or propane.

With the surge in online shopping, the online stores distribution channel is anticipated to witness significant growth in the electric grill market. Consumers are increasingly turning to online platforms to purchase a wide range of products, including kitchen appliances. Online stores offer a convenient shopping experience, with the ability to compare prices, read reviews, and access a wider selection of products. The convenience of doorstep delivery and the option for contactless shopping have further fueled the trend of purchasing electric grills online.

Recent Developments:

In January 2022, Weber introduced the Genesis II Smart Gas Grill, which features WiFi and Smartphone connectivity integrated in for remote control and monitoring.

In March 2021, the new TRU- infrared Electric Patio Bistro Grill from Char-Broil is designed for balconies and small outdoor areas.

Key Market Takeaways:

Electric Grill Market is anticipated to witness a CAGR of 7.9% during the forecast period 2023-2030, owing to the growing demand for indoor electric grills and the rise in online sales.

On the basis of the type segment, the indoor electric grills segment is expected to hold a dominant position, owing to the increasing popularity of smokeless cooking appliances.

On the basis of power source, corded electric grills are projected to dominate the market. In terms of region, North America is expected to hold a dominant position due to the high adoption of electric grills in the region.

Key players operating in the Electric Grill Market include Weber, Coleman, George Foreman, Traeger, and others, who are focusing on product innovation and expanding their online presence to cater to a larger customer base.

Market Segmentation:

By Type:

Indoor Electric Grills

Outdoor Electric Grills

Hybrid Electric Grills

Portable Electric Grills

Others (Built-in, Tabletop etc.)

By Power Source

Corded Electric Grills

Cordless Electric Grills

Hybrid Electric Grills

By Temperature Control:

Fixed Temperature Electric Grills

Adjustable Temperature Electric Grills

By Material Type:

Stainless Steel Electric Grills

Cast Iron Electric Grills

Non-Stick Coated Plates

Chrome Plated Grates

Porcelain Enameled Grates

Others (Aluminum, Ceramic etc.)

By Application:

Residential Electric Grills

Commercial Electric Grills

By Distribution Channel:

Offline Stores

Online Stores

Others

By Geography:

North America

U.S. Canada



Latin America

Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America



Europe

Germany U.K. Spain France Italy Russia Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific

China India Japan Australia South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific



Middle East & Africa

South Africa GCC Countries Rest of Middle East & Africa



