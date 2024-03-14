BlackRock has acquired a portfolio of 38 operational solar and battery storage projects from Excelsior Energy Capital, marking Excelsior's first exit of its inaugural fund. The projects collectively have a total capacity of 89 MW (DC). Excelsior Energy Capital, a Minnesota-based renewable energy infrastructures investor, has sold a portfolio of 38 PV and solar-plus-storage projects to BlackRock's Evergreen Infrastructure Partners Fund. The sale to BlackRock represents its first exit from its inaugural fund, Excelsior Renewable Energy Investment Fund I LP. It divested its entire stake as part ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...