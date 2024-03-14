Laser Capture Microdissection Market Worth $306 million | MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, March 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Laser Capture Microdissection Market in terms of revenue was estimated to be worth $184 million in 2024 and is poised to reach $306 million by 2029, growing at a CAGR of 10.6% from 2024 to 2029 according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets. The growth of this market is driven by increasing demand of laser capture microdissection in cancer research, collaborations between academic institutions, research organizations, and industry players to develop innovative LCM technologies. Additionally, continuous advancements in laser technology, microscopy, and automation have led to improved precision, efficiency, and ease of use of LCM systems.

Laser Capture Microdissection Market Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2024 $184 million Estimated Value by 2029 $306 million Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 10.6% Market Size Available for 2022-2029 Forecast Period 2024-2029 Forecast Units Value (USD Million) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Product, System Type, Application and End User Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World Report Highlights Updated financial information / product portfolio of players Key Market Opportunities Integration with omics technologies Key Market Drivers Increase in R&D funding

The consumables segment accounted for the largest share, by product in the laser capture microdissection market in 2023.

By product, the laser capture microdissection market has been further categorized as instruments, consumables, software and services. The consumables segment held the largest share of the global laser capture microdissection market in 2023. This can be attributed to increasing adoption of LCM technology across various research fields, advancements in sample preparation techniques, and the rising demand for personalized medicine. Furthermore, support from government agencies and funding organizations for research initiatives in areas such as cancer, neuroscience, and precision medicine provides financial resources for the procurement of LCM consumables. Government funding drives research activities and accelerates the adoption of LCM technology, thereby stimulating the demand for consumables.

The research and development segment accounted for the largest share of the application segment in the laser capture microdissection market in 2023.

Based on application, the global laser capture microdissection market has been segmented into research & development, diagnostics, and other applications. The research & development segment held the largest market share in 2023. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the use of laser capture microdissection for gene expression analysis has lent itself to a diverse set of research areas and applications, including cancer biology, cell biology, neurobiology, pathology, neuroscience, and developmental biology.

The North America region catered the largest share of the laser capture microdissection market in 2023.

The laser capture microdissection market in North America has experienced significant growth in recent years, showcasing a robust expansion trajectory, owing to large pharmaceutical & biopharmaceutical industry in the region, the rising R&D expenditure, stringent regulations, and the presence of major providers of laser capture microdissection products in the US and Canada. Additionally, growth of the North American laser capture microdissection market is driven by significant factors such as a multitude of ongoing cancer research and clinical trials, the expansion of the biosimilars and generics sector, and the increasing adoption of outsourcing preclinical, clinical, and laboratory testing services by pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies.

Laser Capture Microdissection Market Dynamics:

Drivers:

1. Increase in R&D funding

Restraints:

1. Requirement of high degree of technical expertise

Opportunities:

1. Integration with omics technologies

Challenge:

1. Time-consuming sample preparation process

Key Market Players of Laser Capture Microdissection Industry:

Key players in the laser capture microdissection market include Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US), Danaher Corporation (US), Carl Zeiss AG (Germany), F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG (Switzerland), Standard BioTools (US), JSR Corporation (Japan), Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (US), Agilent Technologies, Inc. (US), Bruker (US), Molecular Machines & Industries GmbH (Germany), Ocimum Biosolutions (US), Theralink Technologies, Inc. (US), 3DHISTECH, Ltd. (Hungary), Creative Biolabs (US), DeNova Sciences (Singapore), Laxco, Inc. (US), CaresBio Laboratory LLC (US), VitroVivo Biotech (US), AnaPath Services GmbH (Switzerland), Gnome Diagnostics & Gnome Sciences (US), Monasterium Laboratory (Germany), Independent Forensics (US), Norgen Biotek Corp. (Canada), Creative Bioarray (US), and Epistem Ltd. (UK).

The primary interviews conducted for this report can be categorized as follows:

By Respondent: Supply Side- 60% and Demand Side 40%

By Designation: C-level - 50%, D-level - 20%, and Others - 30%

By Region: North America -40%, Europe -40%, and Asia-Pacific -20%

Recent Developments of Laser Capture Microdissection Industry:

In August 2023, Danaher Corporation (US) acquired Abcam plc (UK), a leading supplier of protein consumables. Abcam is to operate as a standalone operating company and brand within Danaher's Life Sciences segment, furthering Danaher's strategy to help map complex diseases and accelerate the drug discovery process using Danaher's technology.

In March 2023, Crown Bioscience International (US), a JSR Life Sciences Company, acquired a 100.0% stake in Indivumed Services GmbH& Co. KG (Germany) to further accelerate drug discovery and create solutions to meet customer needs by bringing a variety of synergistic service platforms to Crown Bioscience's drug discovery and development services.

