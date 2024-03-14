Commerce, California--(Newsfile Corp. - March 14, 2024) - Beyond Plastic has introduced the first-ever completely biodegradable plastic bottle cap to hit the market. The closure is made from polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA), a biopolymer created using bacteria fermentation. The new, eco-friendly cap looks, feels, and performs just like traditional petroleum-based plastic caps but brings transformative advantages - it's recyclable, compostable, and biodegradable even in the most sensitive conditions. The Beyond Plastic bottle cap contains zero microplastics and causes no harm to the environment, unlike traditional plastics.

Plastic pollution stands as a formidable and persistent challenge confronting our planet. According to a recent study, our oceans harbor an estimated 17 million bottle caps worldwide. Adding to the urgency, the University of Newcastle estimates that the average person ingests 250 g of plastic annually, with microplastics detected even in newborns, highlighting the pervasive nature of this issue.

"We believe in tackling the plastic pollution problem directly. Plastic bottle caps rank as the second most prevalent of the top five plastic pollutants found on our shores. It's a plastic that's hardly ever recycled and ends up causing massive harm if discarded in the environment." said Fred Pinczuk, CTO of Beyond Plastic. "Our mission at Beyond Plastic is to create positive change by replacing the overwhelming number of single-use plastics that the world produces with sustainable packaging solutions. We believe PHA is the answer - it's a natural alternative that has all the performance capabilities of conventional plastics without the dangerous side effects to our planet."

To make this vision a reality, Beyond Plastic has strategically partnered with two leading value chain giants to make this sustainable solution a success - CJ Biomaterials and Techlong International. "We are proud to be working with Beyond Plastic in the development of this game-changing bottle cap," said Max Senechal, Chief Commercial Officer at CJ Biomaterials. "As a global leader in the manufacture of PHA, we are committed to introducing revolutionary, eco-friendly solutions to replace traditional plastics. This collaboration with Beyond Plastic is helping to transform the plastics industry with sensible, sustainable technology, and we're excited about the progressive impact this will have on a commercial scale."

PHA holds great promise as a solution to the plastic crisis, and greater adoption will necessitate extensive testing and experimentation. To date, integrating PHA into existing systems has not been a straightforward process. Adapting conventional equipment that is typically used for petroleum-based plastics to effectively accommodate PHA adds a layer of complexity.

"Providing a PHA resin is not enough, you have to be able to provide a full turnkey solution that includes the adapted machinery to work with the material as seamlessly as it would running traditional polymers. We approach this as a packaged and complete solution. We are thrilled to help Beyond Plastic on their mission, and we're excited to see that with our equipment they're able to make the right modifications that turn PHA into a real-world, viable solution for the marketplace," said Keith Boss, CEO at Techlong International, Inc.

"The success of commercializing PHA depends on many factors, one of which is having great partnerships with leaders that both support and promote your vision. That's exactly what we've found with both CJ Biomaterials and Techlong. With their help, leadership, and knack for innovation, we're poised to revolutionize the plastics industry, help businesses have a positive impact, and significantly reduce plastic pollution, creating a cleaner planet for generations to come - it's a win-win-win scenario," said Lance Collins, CEO of Beyond Plastic.

Beyond Plastic has introduced the first-ever completely biodegradable plastic bottle cap. It's recyclable, biodegradable, and compostable.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10386/201720_46aea9ec34e5bb11_001full.jpg

The Beyond Plastic bottle cap is made from polyhydroxyalkanoate, a biopolymer created using bacteria fermentation. The cap contains zero microplastics and causes no harm to the environment.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10386/201720_46aea9ec34e5bb11_002full.jpg

About Beyond Plastic

Beyond Plastic is creating a more sustainable and eco-friendly future using Mother Nature's plastic. Our goal is to provide sustainable replacement plastic packaging options by pioneering the first 100% bio-based and 100% RCB - Recyclable, Compostable and Biodegradable - scalable solutions on the market. Beyond Plastic was established by Lance Collins, as a continuation project to Lance's Carbon Negative ZENWTR beverage brand. The first water brand created using Certified 100% Ocean Bound plastic.

About CJ Biomaterials, Inc.

Headquartered in Woburn, MA, USA, CJ Biomaterials develops meaningful solutions that positively affect our planet, human health and well-being by addressing the challenges posed by plastic waste. The company invents and manufactures biopolymers and bio-based chemicals as part of a long-term vision to create a more sustainable future, by enabling true circular solutions that replace many non-recyclable, non-reusable and fossil fuel-based plastics and chemicals. CJ Biomaterials is a global leader in the manufacture of polyhydroxyalkanoates (PHAs)-both polymers and associated basic chemicals. CJ Biomaterials, a business unit of CJ BIO, is part of CJ CheilJedang, a global lifestyle company with a vision to inspire a new life filled with health, happiness, and convenience.

About Techlong International Inc

Techlong International Inc is a worldwide leading supplier of equipment to the beverage industry. Customized to the needs of the customer our equipment offers the most adapted solutions, first-class product and sustainable packaging answers. Our Jeepine Compression Cap Manufacturing machines complement the other machines in our portfolio aimed at providing our customers with a turnkey bottling factory one-stop solution.

Media Contact

Resource Advantage

Dan Green

dgreen@resourceadvantage.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/201720

SOURCE: Beyond Plastic