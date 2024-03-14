Northann Corp.: Northann Corp Announces Plan of Strategic Relocation of Corporate Headquarters

ELK GROVE, Calif., March 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Northann Corp (NYSE American: NCL) ("Northann" or the "Company"), a leading innovator in 3D-printed home improvement solutions, is excited to announce its plan of the relocation of its corporate headquarters to the American South. This strategic move is aligned with the Company's forward-looking vision and commitment to enhancing its market presence and customer engagement in that region.



The new headquarters will serve as a central hub for Northann Corp's operations, intended to foster innovation and collaboration among its teams. Our relocation was carefully selected for its proximity to key markets and customers, enabling the Company to respond to and service more effectively the evolving needs of its clientele and to seize new business opportunities.

"We are thrilled about this significant milestone in Northann's journey," said Lin 'Ken' Li, CEO of Northann. "Relocating to the south is not just a change of address; the new facility will be functionally integrated with innovation, manufacturing, and distribution, enabling the company to convert innovation and technology into consumer products more effectively. The move is a strategic decision that positions us closer to our customers and aligns with our strategy for growth and innovation. We are confident that this move will strengthen our ability to serve our clients and partners more efficiently and effectively."

It is expected to create 300 jobs and integrate the 3D printing ecosystem into the middle and consumer markets more prospectively. Additionally, the relocation will help commercialize Northann's latest innovations to customers more swiftly and speed up the update of new products. The transition to the new headquarters will commence in April 2024 and is expected to be a smooth and seamless move expected to be completed by June 2024.

After the relocation of the headquarters, Northann will continue to maintain its branch in California, ensuring ongoing support and service to its clients in the region.

About Northann Corp.

Northann specializes in 3D-printed flooring solutions under its flagship brand, "Benchwick." The Company's operations span the full spectrum of additive manufacturing, from sourcing recycled ocean plastics to the final production of intricate flooring designs. Northann offers its 3D printing ecosystem as an extensive range of proprietary solutions, including Infinite Glass, DSE, TruBevel, and MattMaster, primarily through its sales network in North America and Europe. The Company aims to redefine the essence of modern flooring and wall panels by offering stylish, durable, and ecologically conscious solutions.

For more information about Northann, please visit www.northann.com.

Forward-Looking Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements that are other than statements of historical facts. When the Company uses words such as "may, "will, "intend," "should," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "project," "estimate" or similar expressions that do not relate solely to historical matters, it is making forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations discussed in the forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks including, but not limited to, other factors discussed in the "Risk Factors" section of the registration statement filed with the SEC. For these reasons, among others, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements in this press release. Additional factors are discussed in the Company's filings with the SEC, which are available for review at www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly revise these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date hereof.

