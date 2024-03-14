Mullen Automotive, Inc.: Mullen Continues Prioritization of Commercial EVs

BREA, Calif., March 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN -- Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ: MULN ) ("Mullen" or the "Company"), an emerging electric vehicle ("EV") manufacturer, announces today new key sales hires who have joined the Company in support of its commercial EV van and truck program.

Tyler Jordan - Senior Director of Commercial Sales

Jordan has more than 13 years of experience driving profitability, growth, and process and program enhancements to service high-volume, multi-million-dollar accounts, leveraging strategic planning and data analysis. During the five years he spent with Merchants Fleet, Jordan was a key contributor to the growth of the Last Mile Delivery segment as both a strategic account executive and manager of the strategic accounts. In his role, Jordan collaborated with many different teams to create scalable, end-to-end processes that proved crucial in landing large strategic accounts such as Amazon, FedEx and UPS.

Matt Nevious - Director of Commercial Sales/Strategic Accounts

Nevious played a pivotal role at Merchants Fleet in the growth and optimization of key accounts, particularly within Amazon Last Mile operations. He spearheaded the development of innovative programs tailored to the unique needs of clients like Amazon and FedEx.

Jacob Frenning - Director of Commercial Sales Mid-Atlantic

Frenning has over 15 years of proven successful sales and leadership experience in automotive service, commercial sales and fleet management. In the past decade, Frenning has held positions in operations, sales, and management, and is passionate about applying these skills to deliver proven sales results. Frenning has strong contacts with fleets and is known for working hard to uncover new opportunities while strategically targeting key accounts and other growth engines.

"After an extensive due diligence process and countless interviews with highly sought-after individuals, we have identified a strong caliber team with great expertise in commercial sales. These individuals will propel Mullen's sales efforts forward," said Marianne McInerney, Chief Strategy and Commercial Officer of Mullen Automotive.

"Our commercial growth continues, and it's encouraging to see our sales efforts expand into new opportunities," said David Michery, CEO and chairman of Mullen Automotive. "Fleet Management Companies and Last Mile Delivery represent a significant portion of vehicle sales volume in the commercial segment, and focusing on these important categories positions us for strong future growth opportunity."

About Mullen

Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ: MULN) is a Southern California-based automotive company building the next generation of commercial electric vehicles ("EVs") with two United States-based vehicle plants located in Tunica, Mississippi, (120,000 square feet) and Mishawaka, Indiana, (650,000 square feet). In August 2023, Mullen began commercial vehicle production in Tunica. In September 2023, Mullen received IRS approval for federal EV tax credits on its commercial vehicles with a Qualified Manufacturer designation that offers eligible customers up to $7,500 per vehicle. As of January 2024, both the Mullen ONE, a Class 1 EV cargo van, and Mullen THREE, a Class 3 EV cab chassis truck, are California Air Resource Board (CARB) and EPA certified and available for sale in the U.S.

To learn more about the Company, visit www.MullenUSA.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

