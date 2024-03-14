Portland, Oregon--(Newsfile Corp. - March 14, 2024) - Aisles, the Portland-based AI retail tech powerhouse, is making a significant leap in AI-driven retail solutions with its latest innovation: a limited feature AI plugin for the widely-used conversational model ChatGPT.





This strategic introduction by Aisles is set to enhance user interactions in the retail domain, as the plugin integrates selected AI functionalities from the company's arsenal, notably including its sophisticated technology, SAVES. Known for its efficient voucher evaluation and scoring algorithm, SAVES is anticipated to elevate the retail experience within the ChatGPT environment significantly.

The launch of this limited feature plugin is Aisles' tactical move to stimulate interest and demand for its broader AI solutions range. This initiative not only showcases Aisles' technological capabilities but also places it at the forefront of the evolving landscape of AI in retail.

This venture into ChatGPT-compatible plugins signifies a crucial trend in the AI sector, highlighting the growing importance of tailored, advanced AI solutions across various industries.

Aisles continues to demonstrate its commitment to innovation and leadership in AI-driven retail technologies with this groundbreaking release.

For users already registered with Aisles, expect to receive a link soon, granting access to this innovative Aisles plugin for ChatGPT. This link will serve as a gateway to experiencing Aisles' AI capabilities within the ChatGPT environment.

