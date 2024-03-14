Regulatory News:

SEGRO plc (BOURSE:SGRO):

The 2023 Final Dividend of 19.1 pence per share will be payable as a Property Income Distribution (PID) on 3 May 2024 to shareholders on the register at the close of business on 15 March 2024. Accordingly, the shares traded ex-dividend as of this morning.

The timetable for payment of the 2023 Final Dividend, including the scrip option, is set out in full below (the dates below are final and have been updated since the Full Year Results published on 16 February 2024).

2023 Final Dividend ex-dividend date 14 March 2024 2023 Final Dividend record date 15 March 2024 2023 Final Dividend scrip dividend price announced 21 March 2024 Last date for scrip dividend elections 12 April 2024 2023 Final Dividend payment date 3 May 2024

Contacts:

Emma Jackman

Deputy Company Secretary

+44 (0)1753 213 533