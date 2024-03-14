Singapore, Mar 14, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - Spikes Asia, APAC's most prestigious and sought-after award for creativity and marketing effectiveness, has revealed the Grands Prix and Special Award winners for 2024 this evening.Australia saw the highest number of Grands Prix at eight, including five Grands Prix for "FitChix", for Honest Eggs Co., entered by VML, Melbourne. Japan took home six Grands Prix, including three for "My Japan Railway", for JR Group, by Dentsu Inc, Tokyo, in Industry Craft, Digital Craft and Direct. In its inaugural year, the Gaming Spikes Grand Prix was awarded to the Philippines for "Unbranded Menu", for McDonald's, entered by Leo Burnett, Manila.Speaking about the Winners, Simon Cook, CEO, LIONS, said: "Congratulations to our 2024 Spikes Asia Award winners. What an exciting time for creative marketing in this very special part of the world. This region continues to be a creative powerhouse, and this is reflected in the body of work awarded by our expert Juries this year. The breadth of the winners showcases the region's collective effort to elevate the role of creativity in driving business performance and positive change in the world. Thank you to our wonderful Jurors, for setting the creative standard for the year ahead."Jaime Ng, Festival Director, Spikes Asia, added: "We're excited to announce the 2024 Award winners for Spikes Asia, after a fantastic event this week. This year we brought the APAC community together to network, learn and be inspired by the rich mix of speakers and champions for creativity in the region. There are lots of exciting shifts taking place in APAC and we look forward to exploring the insights and trends from this year's work in the Spikes Asia Creativity Report. This report will also provide the official rankings for this year's top performing Networks, Agencies and Companies from across the region."This year's Grand Prix winners are:Brand Experience & ActivationFrom 423 entries received, 35 Spikes were awarded: 4 Gold, 12 Silver, 18 Bronze and the Grand Prix that went to "FitChix", for Honest Eggs Co., by VML, Melbourne, AustraliaCreative CommerceFrom 61 entries received, 5 Spikes were awarded: 1 Gold, 2 Silver, 1 Bronze and the Grand Prix that went to "FitChix", for Honest Eggs Co., by VML, Melbourne, AustraliaCreative DataFrom 35 entries received, 5 Spikes were awarded: 1 Gold, 1 Silver, 2 Bronze and the Grand Prix that went to "Lay's Smart Farm", for Lay's, by Leo Burnett, Mumbai, IndiaCreative EffectivenessFrom 46 entries received, 5 Spikes were awarded: 1 Gold, 3 Bronze and the Grand Prix that went to "The Last Performance", for Partners Life, by Special, Auckland, New ZealandCreative StrategyFrom 181 entries received, 15 Spikes were awarded: 2 Gold, 4 Silver, 8 Bronze and the Grand Prix that went to "The First Digital Nation", for The Government of Tuvalu, by The Monkeys, Part of Accenture Song, Sydney, AustraliaDesignFrom 124 entries received, 12 Spikes were awarded: 3 Gold, 3 Silver, 5 Bronze and the Grand Prix that went to 'Untangling The Politics Of Hair', for STIR, by FCB India, Gurugram, IndiaDigital CraftFrom 59 entries received, 5 Spikes were awarded: 2 Silver, 2 Bronze and the Grand Prix that went to "My Japan Railway", for JR Group, by Dentsu Inc, Tokyo, JapanDirectFrom 234 entries received, 15 Spikes were awarded: 2 Gold, 5 Silver, 7 Bronze and the Grand Prix that went to "My Japan Railway", for JR Group, by Dentsu Inc, Tokyo, JapanEntertainmentFrom 134 entries received, 10 Spikes were awarded: 1 Gold, 3 Silver, 5 Bronze and the Grand Prix that went to "Perfect Days", for Perfect Days, by Mount / Dentsu Inc, Tokyo, JapanFilmFrom 370 entries received, 25 Spikes were awarded: 4 Gold, 7 Silver, 13 Bronze and the Grand Prix that went to "Sammakorn Not Sanpakorn", for Sammakorn, by Choojai and Friends, Bangkok, ThailandFilm CraftFrom 327 entries received, 34 Spikes were awarded: 6 Gold, 8 Silver, 19 Bronze and the Grand Prix that went to "This is Footy Country", for Telstra, by The Monkeys, Part Of Accenture Song, Sydney, AustraliaGamingFrom 55 entries received, 5 Spikes were awarded: 1 Gold, 1 Silver, 2 Bronze and the Grand Prix that went to "Unbranded Menu", for McDonald's, by Leo Burnett, Manila, The PhilippinesGlass: The Award for ChangeFrom 20 entries received, 2 Spikes were awarded: 1 Glass Spike and the Grand Prix that went to "Right to Care", for Quenzon City Gender and Development Council, by MullenLowe Treyna, Makati City, the PhilippinesGrand Prix for GoodThe Grand Prix for Good was awarded to "Shift 20 Initiative", for Shift 20 Initiative, by Special, Sydney / Dylan Alcott Foundation, Melbourne, AustraliaHealthcareFrom 118 entries received, 12 Spikes were awarded: 2 Gold, 4 Silver, 5 Bronze and the Grand Prix that went to "FitChix", for Honest Eggs Co., by VML, Melbourne, AustraliaIndustry CraftFrom 79 entries received, 7 Spikes were awarded: 1 Gold, 2 Silver, 3 Bronze and the Grand Prix that went to "My Japan Railway", for JR Group, by Dentsu Inc, Tokyo, JapanInnovationFrom 26 entries received, 4 Spikes were awarded: 1 Gold, 1 Silver, 1 Bronze and the Grand Prix that went to "Shellmet", for Koushi Chemical Industry Co., Ltd., by TBWA\HAKUHODO INC., Tokyo, JapanIntegratedFrom 33 entries received, 3 Spikes were awarded: 2 Silver and the Grand Prix that went to "FitChix", for Honest Eggs Co., by VML, Melbourne, AustraliaMediaFrom 203 entries received, 16 Spikes were awarded: 2 Gold, 5 Silver, 8 Bronze and the Grand Prix that went to 'Newspaper For "Lettuce Preservation"', for COOKDO, by Dentsu Inc, Tokyo, JapanMusicFrom 60 entries received, 6 Spikes were awarded: 1 Gold, 2 Silver, 2 Bronze and the Grand Prix that went to "Megh Santoor", for Brooke Bond, by Ogilvy, Mumbai, IndiaOutdoorFrom 183 entries received, 14 Spikes were awarded: 3 Gold, 3 Silver, 7 Bronze and the Grand Prix that went to "FitChix", for Honest Eggs Co., by VML, Melbourne, AustraliaPRFrom 184 entries received, 17 Spikes were awarded: 2 Gold, 5 Silver, 9 Bronze and the Grand Prix that went to "Correct The Internet", for Team Heroine, by DDB New Zealand, Auckland, New ZealandPrint & PublishingFrom 48 entries received, 4 Spikes were awarded: 1 Gold, 1 Silver, 1 Bronze and the Grand Prix that went to "Seal Alarm", for The Times of India, by VML / Wunderman Thompson, Mumbai, IndiaRadio & AudioFrom 43 entries received, 5 Spikes were awarded: 1 Gold, 1 Silver, 2 Bronze and the Grand Prix that went to "Guide Play", for JBL, by BLKJ HAVAS, SingaporeSocial & InfluencerFrom 143 entries received, 11 Spikes were awarded: 2 Gold, 3 Silver, 5 Bronze and the Grand Prix that went to "Correct The Internet", for Team Heroine, by DDB New Zealand, Auckland, New ZealandSpikes Asia Special Awards were given as follows:Asia-Pacific Agency of the Year1. Dentsu Inc, Tokyo, Japan2. VML, Melbourne, Australia3. The Monkeys, Part of Accenture Song, Sydney, AustraliaIndependent Agency of the Year1. Special, Sydney, Australia2. Choojai and Friends, Bangkok, Thailand3. Special, Auckland, New ZealandNetwork of the Year1. dentsu2. VML3. Accenture SongMedia Network of the Year1. Mindshare2. Wavemaker3. StarcomSpikes Palm1. Exit Films, Australia2. Revolver, Australia3. Spoon, JapanStrategy & Effectiveness Agency of the Year1. The Monkeys, Part of Accenture Song, Sydney, Australia2. Special, Auckland, New Zealand3. Colenso BBDO, Auckland, New ZealandYoung Spikes Competition winners are as follows:Digital:Gold'Save Singapore'Amaya Suriyapperuma & Arqam AnjathLoops Integrated, Sri LankaSilver'Feel What We Feel'Anggani Sekar Astuti Hardani & Mbarep Arya WarigalitBikin Ide Kreatif, IndonesiaBronze'How is the weather inside?'Kim Sae Young & Kang Ji Hyeptkorea, South KoreaIntegrated:Gold'GIRLS OWN CHOICE'Flavia Wang & Noah SongMindshare, Mainland ChinaSilver'All You Can Dream'Nellia & Davin SusantoFuture Creative Network, IndonesiaBronze'THINK WITH YOUR CLOCK'Yi Rong, Sandie Chan & Carissa Almira DjawasIris Singapore, SingaporePR:Gold'H20 for Mental Health'Ginola Tan & Tan Yuan LingGovt Pte Ltd., SingaporeSilver'Seeing Beyond Faces'Rhonda Wong & Shalom LimVML, SingaporeBronze'CHEERS GIFT'Yuto Nakajima & Yukie TakasuHAKUHODO, JapanThe Spikes Asia Creativity Report will be released on Thursday 28 March, which shines a light on the best Asian creativity, as selected by Spikes Juries. 