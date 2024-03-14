San Jose, California--(Newsfile Corp. - March 14, 2024) - Epilog, the innovative computer vision technology company, announced that it has made its premier product, SideCar, available for purchase. This move marks a huge milestone for the Bay Area company that has developed groundbreaking technology for image processing and quality.

SideCar is an autonomous driving retrofit solution. It can be installed on existing cars in as little as 15 minutes and allows the vehicle to successfully navigate roads and highways with driver oversight. The product offers an alternative for vehicle owners who don't have the latest car models that come equipped with similar technology.

"We are thrilled to announce this important milestone in our company's journey," said Michael Mojaver, CEO of Epilog. "We expect transition from development to revenue generation will pave the way for faster growth, new partnerships and investment opportunities."

SideCar is available for purchase at https://drivesidecar.com.

About Epilog:

Epilog is dedicated to developing the most powerful cost-effective machine vision technology on the market. Its solutions achieve unmatched visual fidelity and range, which Epilog combines with cutting-edge AI to handle tasks that were previously unthinkable or required extensive human oversight. Learn more about Epilog and investment opportunities in the company by going to its latest StartEngine campaign.

