Switzerland-based Meyer Burger had a PV module inventory of 365 MW at the end of 2023. The closure of its panel factory in Freiberg, Germany, will only be reversed if there are very strong political signals, said CEO Gunter Erfurt. From pv magazine Germany Meyer Burger, a Switzerland-based heterojunction solar module manufacturer, said it posted a net loss of CHF 292 million ($330 million) in fiscal 2023. In 2022, it recorded a net loss of around CHF 70 million. The company said its module manufacturing capacity stood at 1. 4 GW at the end of 2023. However, it only operated 650 MW of that due ...

