Global Fintech Adyen Receives Highest Possible Score in Six Criteria in New Merchant Payment Provider Report by Independent Research Firm

Adyen is the only company in the report to receive the highest score in the vision criterion

SAN FRANCISCO, March 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Adyen , the global financial technology platform of choice for leading businesses, today was included in The Forrester Wave Merchant Payment Providers, Q1 2024 report, receiving the highest possible score in six different criteria, including vision, innovation, payment performance optimization, omnichannel payments, POS terminals, devices, and partnerships, and payment data enrichment. Adyen is the only company in the report to receive the highest score in the vision criterion.

According to the Forrester report, Adyen "excels in payment performance and in omnichannel…" and is "often first to market with new features." The report goes on to say that, "Adyen's strength is its single platform and single API approach to performing all different payment activities, in different geographies and channels." The Forrester report also notes that, "Adyen is a best fit for merchants looking to consolidate on one partner for their omnichannel customer journeys…." In fact, one reference customer cited in the report remarked that, "going from a legacy player to Adyen was 'from a product perspective, like going from a Nokia to an iPhone.'"

"We believe that our recognition by Forrester is a testament to our continued global leadership in financial technology," said Roelant Prins, Chief Commercial Officer at Adyen. "However, the real recognition is for our customers, who help us build and iterate our platform every day. We remain steadfast to our long-held philosophy of customer-driven innovation - everything we do is to help our merchants achieve ambitious growth. Our unified platform has all the capabilities that large, international businesses such as Microsoft and Dick's Sporting Goods need to stay ahead of the curve."

As a single technology platform built for Enterprise organizations, Adyen uses the latest technology, including machine learning and data, to empower merchants and enhance their business. Its streamlined solutions boost merchant's authorization rates, improve payment acceptance, and drive business growth.

About Adyen

Adyen (AMS: ADYEN) is the financial technology platform of choice for leading companies. By providing end-to-end payments capabilities, data-driven insights, and financial products in a single global solution, Adyen helps businesses achieve their ambitions faster. With offices around the world, Adyen works with the likes of Meta, Uber, H&M, and eBay.

