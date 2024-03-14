Regulatory News:

Legrand (Paris:LR) announces plans to launch its first international employee share ownership plan.

From March 18, 2024, through April 2, 2024, employees will have the opportunity to acquire Legrand shares at a subscription price of 74.13 euros. This price includes a 20% discount.

The plan is available in France and in other countries around the world, including China.

Shares will be subscribed through an employee shareholding fund ("FCPE") or, in some countries, directly by employees. They will be subject to a 5-year lock-up period, except in exceptional cases of authorized early release.

SPECIFIC MENTION FOR INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy Legrand shares. The offering will only be carried out in countries where all necessary registration procedures and/or notifications have been carried out, and the necessary authorizations have been obtained. The shares have not been and will not be registered in the United States of America and will only be offered in the United States pursuant to an exemption from registration requirements under the Securities Act of 1933.

Key financial dates

2024 first-quarter results: May 3, 2024

"Quiet period1" starts April 3, 2024

General Meeting of Shareholders: May 29, 2024

Ex-dividend date: May 31, 2024

Dividend payment: June 4, 2024

2024 first-half results: July 31, 2024

"Quiet period1" starts July 1, 2024

Capital Markets Day: September 24, 2024

About Legrand

Legrand is the global specialist in electrical and digital building infrastructures. Its comprehensive offering of solutions for commercial, industrial and residential markets makes it a benchmark for customers worldwide. The Group harnesses technological and societal trends with lasting impacts on buildings with the purpose of improving life by transforming the spaces where people live, work and meet with electrical, digital infrastructures and connected solutions that are simple, innovative and sustainable. Drawing on an approach that involves all teams and stakeholders, Legrand is pursuing its strategy of profitable and responsible growth driven by acquisitions and innovation, with a steady flow of new offerings-including products with enhanced value in use (faster expanding segments: datacenters, connected offerings and energy efficiency programs). Legrand reported sales of €8.4 billion in 2023. The company is listed on Euronext Paris and is notably a component stock of the CAC 40, CAC 40 ESG and CAC SBT 1.5 indexes. (code ISIN FR0010307819).

https://www.legrandgroup.com

1 Period of time when all communication is suspended in the run-up to publication of results.

Contacts:

Investor relations

Legrand

Ronan Marc

Tel: +33 (0)1 49 72 53 53

ronan.marc@legrand.com

Press relations

TBWA Corporate

Tiphaine Raffray

Mob: +33 (0)6 58 27 78 98

tiphaine.raffray@tbwa-corporate.com