Mary Kay: Equality by Design: A Model for Managing Discriminatory Risks of AI

Mary Kay Supports New Set of Legal Standards on Equality by Design Pioneered by Equal Rights Trust

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / March 14, 2024 / Since 2021, Mary Kay Inc. has partnered with the Equal Rights Trust (ERT), an organization whose mission is to advance equality through law around the world. As part of this collaboration, Mary Kay Inc. supported new research focused on understanding and addressing the discriminatory impacts of artificial intelligence (AI) and its impacts on gender equality, and the development of a new "equality by design approach."

The initiative culminated with the recent launch of a new set of legal standards - the Principles on Equality by Design in Algorithmic Decision-Making - developed by the Equal Rights Trust and endorsed by a group of leading international equality organizations. The Principles elaborate why national governments and businesses must adopt such an approach and provide detailed guidance for its implementation.

Jim Fitzgerald, Director of Equal Rights Trust just released an article highlighting the rapid advancements and transformative potential of artificial intelligence while also warning about adverse impacts and discriminatory threats unregulated algorithmic systems could pose.

Read Jim Fitzgerald's article titled Equality by Design: A Model for Managing Discriminatory Risks of AI here.

Statements from Jim Fitzgerald, Director of Equal Rights Trust and Melinda Foster Sellers, Chief People Officer at Mary Kay Inc., can be found below:

"Over the last three years, Mary Kay has supported our research, analysis, and consultation on algorithmic discrimination, and enabled us to develop the Principles on Equality by Design," said Jim Fitzgerald, Director of the Equal Rights Trust . "Now, Mary Kay is working with us as we move into the next phase: a collaborative effort to develop practical guidance for business on how to adopt the equality by design approach. In doing so, it is taking the next step in a journey which started with strong internal equality and non-discrimination policies, moved to collaboration with and support for us and other actors in this field, and is now focused on incubating and piloting best practice. In this journey, Mary Kay is helping to model how businesses can play an active role in developing improved approaches to eliminating discrimination and advancing equality."



said . "Now, Mary Kay is working with us as we move into the next phase: a collaborative effort to develop practical guidance for business on how to adopt the equality by design approach. In doing so, it is taking the next step in a journey which started with strong internal equality and non-discrimination policies, moved to collaboration with and support for us and other actors in this field, and is now focused on incubating and piloting best practice. In this journey, Mary Kay is helping to model how businesses can play an active role in developing improved approaches to eliminating discrimination and advancing equality." "At Mary Kay, we recognize the profound impact that AI has on shaping the future of business and society," said Melinda Foster Sellers, Chief People Officer at Mary Kay Inc. "Our collaboration with Equal Rights Trust underscores our dedication to ensuring that technological advancements, especially in AI, champion gender equality. The impact of the Principles on Equality by Design in Algorithmic Decision-Making has already been transformative for key stakeholders in AI and echoes our commitment to helping create an inclusive digital economy where women entrepreneurs can excel without bias or barriers. This partnership reflects our enduring mission to empower women and promote equality in every sphere."

About Equal Rights Trust

The Equal Rights Trust is an independent international non-governmental organization which exists to eliminate discrimination and ensure everyone can participate in society on an equal basis. To achieve this, it works in partnership to provide expert support to those on the frontlines of the fight against discrimination, enabling them to press for the development, adoption, and implementation of equality law, and to use the law effectively. Since 2007, the Trust has supported equality activists in more than 50 countries, while developing consensus at the international level on the need for and content of comprehensive equality laws. Learn more at equalrightstrust.org

About Mary Kay

Then. Now. Always. One of the original glass ceiling breakers, Mary Kay Ash founded her dream beauty brand in Texas in 1963 with one goal: to enrich women's lives. That dream has blossomed into a global company with millions of independent sales force members in more than 35 countries. For 60 years, the Mary Kay opportunity has empowered women to define their own futures through education, mentorship, advocacy, and innovation. Mary Kay is dedicated to investing in the science behind beauty and manufacturing cutting-edge skincare, color cosmetics, nutritional supplements, and fragrances. Mary Kay believes in preserving our planet for future generations, protecting women impacted by cancer and domestic abuse, and encouraging youth to follow their dreams. Learn more at marykayglobal.com. Find us on Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn, or follow us on X (formerly known as Twitter)





View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Mary Kay on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Mary Kay

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/mary-kay

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Mary Kay

View the original press release on accesswire.com