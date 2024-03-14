LG Innotek will secure electricity and supply renewable energy certificates (REC) under a 20-year fixed-price agreement, procuring 100 GWh of renewable energy per year. BEP has signed a REC sales agreement with LG Innotek for 84. 7 MW of renewable energy in South Korea. The agreement sees LG Innotek, a Seoul-based electronics manufacturer, enter into a 20-year agreement with Brite. It plans to procure 100 GWh of renewable energy annually, equivalent to the power consumption of approximately 23,809 Korean households. LG Innotek will also secure and supply RECs, a form of accreditation facilitated ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...