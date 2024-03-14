San Francisco, California--(Newsfile Corp. - March 14, 2024) - Webcor, a leading commercial construction firm, today announced it has successfully completed the world's inaugural Total Resource Use and Efficiency (TRUE)-certified construction endeavor at GENESIS Marina, an expansive laboratory and office campus, which is approximately ±560,000 square feet across three buildings in Brisbane, California.

GENESIS Marina was awarded TRUE Gold in February 2024, underscoring Webcor's commitment to pioneering sustainable construction practices and advancing zero waste goals across the industry. Webcor built the GENESIS Marina campus for life science developer Phase 3 Real Estate Partners, Inc. (P3RE) in partnership with Bain Capital Real Estate and in collaboration with architect Skidmore, Owings & Merrill (SOM).

TRUE certification, a program administered by Green Business Certification Inc. (GBCI) and part of the US Green Building Council (USGBC) family, is the premier global standard for zero waste. It recognizes projects that achieve outstanding levels of resource efficiency through waste reduction, reuse, and recycling practices. Unlike other certifications, TRUE focuses exclusively on waste and circular economy principles, setting the most rigorous standard for waste diversion from landfills. Webcor partnered closely with All About Waste, a zero waste and circular economy consultant, in pursuit of this sustainability certification.

"TRUE certification uniquely excludes waste-to-energy as an acceptable diversion method," said Webcor Sustainability Director Sarah Rege. "This achievement in securing a 98.4 percent diversion rate for the TRUE certification for a construction project is a powerful testament to our commitment and industry leadership in sustainable building."

The certification process involved a comprehensive evaluation of waste reduction practices, from reduced packaging and the use of recycled products to innovative end-of-life solutions for materials. Webcor's approach emphasized collaboration across all levels of the project team and with subcontractors and partners to achieve the project's zero waste goals.

"TRUE emphasizes waste reduction before any waste is created on the jobsite," Rege added. "This significantly reduces the volume of waste and emissions from transportation, benefiting local air quality and supporting local businesses."

"P3RE is immensely proud of the achievement at GENESIS Marina, our collaborative endeavor with Webcor," said BJ Van Aken, Executive Vice President at P3RE. "The TRUE certification received speaks volumes about Webcor's dedication to sustainable construction practices and their commitment to advancing zero waste goals."

"We are proud to see Webcor's forward-thinking efforts at GENESIS Marina and for initiating a broader conversation about the feasibility and benefits of zero waste and sustainability in construction," said Joe Marconi, a Partner at Bain Capital Real Estate. "We are committed to continuing these impactful practices and positively contributing to the built environment in the many years to come."

Genesis Marina exterior photo by Regent Pictures

Photo provided by Webcor (pictured: Webcor Construction Manager John Tuttle)

Photo provided by Webcor

About Webcor

Webcor is a premier provider of commercial construction services, known for its innovative and efficient approach, wide range of experience, cost effective design-build methodology, skill in concrete construction, and expertise in building landmark projects. Webcor's mission is to build structures of superior quality with integrity, continuously improve its processes by employing the best talent in the industry, and add social and economic value to its communities. Founded in 1971 and repeatedly honored as one of the Best Places to Work, Top California Contractors, Largest Bay Area General Contractors, Top Green Contractors, and Top Design-Build Contractors, Webcor has offices throughout the state in San Francisco, Alameda, San Jose, San Diego, and Los Angeles. More information is available on the Webcor website and on LinkedIn, Facebook, Threads, and Instagram.

About Genesis

Genesis is the life science real estate brand created by Bain Capital Real Estate and Phase 3 Real Estate Partners. Genesis leverages the deep experience and global breadth of its owners' partnership to create an environment focused on meeting the needs of its tenants to accelerate their ground-breaking discovery. Genesis' owners unique integrated platform combines Phase 3 Real Estate Partner's decades of life science real estate development and tenant experience with Bain Capital's pioneering value-add investment approach and the firm's decades of leading experience in the Healthcare and Life Science industry. At Genesis, we relentlessly pursue not only to provide the right environment today but through our deep industry partnerships and participation provide the best environment for cultivating tomorrow's undiscovered advances in science.

About Phase 3 Real Estate Partners, Inc. (P3RE)

Phase 3 Real Estate Partners, Inc. ('P3RE') is an innovative developer specializing in the creation of state-of-the-art research and development facilities situated in key innovation clusters across the United States. With a primary focus on delivering top-tier spaces and expediting occupancy, P3RE empowers companies to promptly pursue their scientific objectives within these strategic geographic locations. Renowned for its commitment to providing unmatched quality, P3RE's facilities boast a contemporary design aesthetic that fosters collaboration and innovation, complemented by a thoughtful selection of amenities aimed at cultivating a vibrant community atmosphere. Leveraging its expertise in development, construction, and management of life science facilities, P3RE establishes strong partnerships with its tenants, ensuring a seamless transition from occupancy to achieving their scientific goals. Currently managing a portfolio of over ±5 million square feet, P3RE continues to expand its presence in influential innovation hubs such as San Diego, San Francisco, and Boston, driving forward scientific advancements and shaping the future of research and development. For more information, visit http://www.p3re.com/.

About Bain Capital Real Estate

Bain Capital Real Estate was formed in 2018 and pursues investments in often hard-to-access sectors underpinned by enduring secular trends that drive long-term demand growth for real estate assets and services. The Bain Capital Real Estate team has been executing its strategy since 2010 (formerly as a part of Harvard Management Company), having invested and committed over $7.7 billion of equity across multiple sectors including 7.9MM SF in life science real estate assets. Bain Capital Real Estate focuses on assets where the team applies its deep industry expertise to accelerate impact and drive operational improvements. Bain Capital Real Estate's strategy aligns with the value-added investment approach that Bain Capital pioneered and leverage's the firm's global platform and significant experience across asset classes to further bolster its insights and sourcing capabilities. Bain Capital is one of the world's leading private investment firms with approximately $180 billion of assets under management. For more information, visit https://www.baincapital.com/businesses/real-estate.

About Skidmore, Owings & Merrill

Skidmore, Owings & Merrill (SOM) is a global practice of architects, designers, engineers, and planners, responsible for some of the world's most technically and environmentally advanced buildings and significant public spaces. From a strategic regional plan to a single piece of furniture, SOM's designs anticipate change in the way we live, work and communicate, and have brought lasting value to communities around the world. The firm's approach is highly collaborative, and its interdisciplinary team is engaged in a wide range of international projects, with creative studios based across the globe. SOM is a carbon neutral business.

About All About Waste

All About Waste stands as a pioneering force in the zero-waste and circular economy consulting realm, proudly owned by women and minorities and headquartered in California. All About Waste's dynamic range of services encompasses green building certifications, circularity strategic planning, zero-waste program assessment, development, management, project consulting, training/educational workshops, and community outreach. What sets All About Waste apart is not just its commitment to excellence but its unwavering passion for continual growth and innovation.

All About Waste's adept team possesses profound technical expertise in the green building and solid waste management industries, always staying on the cutting edge of industry advancements. Catering to a diverse clientele, including developers, utilities, municipalities, public agencies, institutions, corporations, and others, All About Waste specializes in leading initiatives for high-performing, socio-environmentally responsible, and resilient buildings. With a portfolio boasting over 200 certified projects in LEED, WELL, Fitwel, and TRUE, All About Waste has conducted waste assessments and audits for over 37 million square feet of commercial buildings.

At the forefront of the TRUE zero-waste certification, All About Waste proudly carries its expertise across borders, contributing to projects in Europe, APAC, South America, and North America. Recognized as technical advisors for the LEED MR and TRUE committees, All About Waste's client-centric approach underscores its core values of teamwork, integrity, creativity, and effectiveness in every endeavor it undertakes.

