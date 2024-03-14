In the heart of the fight against climate change, and following rapid commercial success in Europe, Ukraine and Brazil, Elicit Plant a pioneering agri-tech company that has succeeded in reducing water stress in field crops is preparing for launch in the United States in 2025. At the World Agri-Tech Summit 2024 on March 19 and 20 in San Francisco, Elicit Plant will present its unique technology, the reasons for its success, and the benefits to be expected for the US market.

The launch of a unique solution in the U.S. market

Elicit Plant has developed a breakthrough technology to combat drought in field crops, with proven performance on a global scale, and adoption of its first product in just 2 years by farmers in France, Brazil and more recently, in Europe.

Drought is the third most costly weather disaster in the United States. It has caused losses in excess of a billion dollars for each event since 1980. Annually, these episodes inflict an estimated $7.4 billion in costs on the US economy.

Against this backdrop, Elicit Plant intends to demonstrate the power of its biosolutions at the World Agri-Tech Innovation Summit. The company will be unveiling its EliTerra® technology platform and associated products, which can reduce water consumption in field crops by 20%, thereby responding to the crucial challenges posed by climate change and yield losses linked to water scarcity.

The company has met with great success since the launch of its first product for corn in 2022 in France, then in Brazil at the end of 2023, and finally in Europe where the product has just been launched, and the release of two other products for cereals and sunflower in 2023 in Europe and Ukraine.

Elicit Plant is set to launch its Corn product in the United States in 2025.

"We are at the dawn of an agricultural revolution, with solutions that protect the environment and ensure increased profitability for farmers despite recurring droughts and rising temperatures. We are gearing up for deployment in the US market in 2025, supported by an excellent local team including Pam Marrone, a world leader in biosolutions and Chair of our Board, Rachel Raymond, US Strategic Advisor in charge of our US market deployment strategy, and Slavica Djonovic, a respected scientific leader in the sector, our new CSO based in Boston", explains Jean-François Déchant, CEO of Elicit Plant.

By anticipating launch in the United States in 2025, Elicit Plant is consolidating its position as leader in this highly buoyant market segment, and would become the only Ag-Tech company in its sector, present on 3 continents (Europe, Brazil, USA), to market a solution for reducing water consumption in field crops such as corn, soybean, wheat, and sunflower.

A bio-solution that boosts yields by an average of 10% on field crops

Elicit Plant's technology is based on the exogenous application of phytosterols, natural plant-based molecules that induce plant defenses in the face of stress. It has proven its effectiveness around the world, notably with its Best-a bio-solution for corn, which increases yields by an average of 10%, and is already being rapidly adopted by farmers.

In the United States, the 33 trials carried out over the past two years in the Corn Belt and marginal corn growing areas, have achieved yield gains comparable to the average results obtained in Brazil and Europe. Final authorizations are underway to enable a launch for the 2025 growing season.

"Climate change and increasingly frequent droughts and heatwaves in the United States mean that we need to rapidly find innovations to secure the future of agriculture. Elicit Plant, through its unique EliTerra® technology which exploits the properties of phytosterols, has demonstrated a remarkable ability to increase crop resilience to water stress, which is essential for farmers worldwide," says Pam Marrone, an award-winning biosolutions expert.

? Meet the Elicit Plant team at the World Agri-Tech Innovation Summit on March 19th and 20th, 2024, at booth no. 8, and don't miss Jean-François Déchant's presentation, CEO, during the "Nurturing Growth: Building an Innovation Pipeline at the Speed of Environmental Ambition" session on March 20th at 12:10 PM PST.

For more information: www.elicit-plant.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240314063007/en/

Contacts:

Press Contacts:

Claire Arnoux, c.arnoux@elicit-plant.com

Wided Nasraoui, wided@lanouvelle-agence.com +33 6 46 49 09 25