Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 14.03.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 686 internationalen Medien
Biotech-Pionier! Warum Sie ein Investment in diese Aktie überlegen sollten!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2N6WD | ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62 | Ticker-Symbol: FCA
Frankfurt
14.03.24
15:29 Uhr
0,520 Euro
-0,040
-7,14 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
FUNDING CIRCLE HOLDINGS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FUNDING CIRCLE HOLDINGS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,5350,59520:06
Dow Jones News
14.03.2024 | 19:13
162 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 

Funding Circle Plc (FCH) 
Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 
14-March-2024 / 17:41 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
 
14 March 2024 
 
Funding Circle Holdings plc 
Transaction in own shares 
Funding Circle Holdings plc (the "Company") announces that it has purchased for cancellation the following number of 
its ordinary shares of GBP0.001 each on the London Stock Exchange from Numis Securities Limited ("Deutsche Numis") as 
part of its buy-back announced on 7 March 2024: 
Date of purchase:               14 March 2024 
Number of ordinary shares purchased:      241,098 
Highest price paid per share:         48.80p 
Lowest price paid per share:          47.70p 
Volume weighted average price paid per share: 48.4422p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased ordinary shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 360,713,634 ordinary shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (360,713,634) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Deutsche Numis as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information: 

Venue     Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume 
LSE      48.4422p                    241,098

Individual information: 

Number of ordinary shares     Transaction   Time of transaction (UK   Transaction reference    Trading 
purchased             price      Time)            number           venue 
                 (GBp share) 
50000               48.80       10:59:25          00069233632TRLO0      XLON 
8569               48.70       11:27:20          00069234285TRLO0      XLON 
500                48.70       11:27:20          00069234288TRLO0      XLON 
7765               48.70       12:17:50          00069235366TRLO0      XLON 
250                48.70       12:17:50          00069235367TRLO0      XLON 
163                48.70       13:03:03          00069236317TRLO0      XLON 
9517               48.70       13:24:37          00069236932TRLO0      XLON 
7505               48.70       13:24:37          00069236933TRLO0      XLON 
7967               48.70       13:24:37          00069236934TRLO0      XLON 
86                48.70       13:24:38          00069236936TRLO0      XLON 
9391               48.70       13:24:40          00069236937TRLO0      XLON 
4619               48.70       13:24:51          00069236938TRLO0      XLON 
7193               48.70       13:24:51          00069236939TRLO0      XLON 
7970               48.70       13:25:01          00069236942TRLO0      XLON 
10353               48.70       13:25:01          00069236943TRLO0      XLON 
12909               48.50       13:25:10          00069236950TRLO0      XLON 
7630               48.60       13:42:22          00069237648TRLO0      XLON 
8041               48.60       13:44:31          00069237694TRLO0      XLON 
50000               47.70       14:52:34          00069241037TRLO0      XLON 
6968               48.50       15:38:33          00069243920TRLO0      XLON 
802                48.50       15:38:33          00069243921TRLO0      XLON 
5000               48.20       15:44:31          00069244184TRLO0      XLON 
7108               48.20       16:18:55          00069245806TRLO0      XLON 
7792               48.20       16:18:55          00069245807TRLO0      XLON 
182                48.20       16:19:06          00069245810TRLO0      XLON 
2818               48.20       16:19:06          00069245811TRLO0      XLON

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations ir@fundingcircle.com Tony Nicol

Media Relations press@fundingcircle.com Angeli Everitt

Headland Consultancy +44 (0) 20 3805 4822 Mike Smith / Stephen Malthouse

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     GB00BG0TPX62 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:     FCH 
LEI Code:   2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
Sequence No.: 309829 
EQS News ID:  1859409 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1859409&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 14, 2024 13:41 ET (17:41 GMT)

Video-Workshop: Das kleine Einmaleins der Charttechnik
In diesem kostenlosen Video-Workshop von Stefan Klotter lernen Sie alles über Charttechnik. Lassen Sie sich diesen kostenfreien Workshop nicht entgehen!
Hier klicken
© 2024 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.