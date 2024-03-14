BioRegenx, Inc.: BioRegenx to Showcase Innovative Health Solutions at 36th Annual Roth Conference

CHATTANOOGA, TN / ACCESSWIRE / March 14, 2024 / BioRegenx, Inc. (OTC PINK:FDIT) is proud to announce its participation as an exhibitor in the esteemed Roth Emerging Brand Showcase at the 36th Annual Roth Conference. The conference is scheduled to take place from March 17th to March 19th, 2024.

BioRegenx will be highlighting its groundbreaking products aimed at revolutionizing health and wellness. Among the showcased offerings will be Endocalyx Pro, a cutting-edge dietary supplement designed to target microvascular capillary health. With its innovative formulation and proven efficacy, Endocalyx represents a significant advancement in proactive healthcare.

In addition to Endocalyx Pro, BioRegenx will feature the GlycoCheck device, showcasing the latest in hardware and software enhancements. This state-of-the-art device offers unparalleled capabilities in assessing microvascular health, particularly the assessment of the Endothelial Glycocaylx, providing healthcare professionals with valuable insights for personalized patient care. Attendees are invited to explore the advanced features and potential applications of this innovative technology.

While BioRegenx's wholly owned subsidiary, Docsun Biomedical Holdings, Inc., will not be exhibiting its AI Engine Technology at the conference, representatives will be available to discuss this advanced technology in detail. The AI Engine Technology from Docsun represents a transformative solution for vital signs monitoring, with wide-ranging applications across various industries. Conference attendees are encouraged to engage with our representatives to learn more about this innovative technology and its potential impact on healthcare and beyond.

"We are excited to showcase our latest innovations at the 36th Annual Roth Conference," said William Resides, CEO of BioRegenx. "Our participation underscores our commitment to advancing healthcare through cutting-edge technologies. We look forward to engaging with industry leaders, investors, and healthcare professionals to explore opportunities for collaboration and growth."

Please visit BioRegenx at the Roth Emerging Brand Showcase section to discover how our transformative solutions are shaping the future of healthcare.

For inquiries or to schedule a meeting while at the Roth Conference, please contact Sherri Adams at sherri.adams@bioregenx.com.

About BioRegenx, Inc.: BioRegenx operates as a holding company specializing in acquiring intellectual property and companies engaged in Regenerative Biotherapeutics and anti-aging research. Its primary focus involves acquiring and developing non-invasive medical and wellness devices capable of efficiently recording, storing, and analyzing extensive datasets. This data serves as input for our proprietary algorithms as well as a planned AI engine to generate more predictive outcomes. BioRegenx' goal is to provide practitioners, patients, and customers with valuable insights derived from thorough analysis, thereby enhancing the efficacy and precision of our solutions.

Safe Harbor: This press release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including statements regarding potential sales, the success of the BioRegenx business, as well as statements that include the word believe or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of BioRegenx to differ materially from those implied or expressed by such forward-looking statements. This press release speaks as of the date first set forth above, and BioRegenx assumes no responsibility to update the information included herein for events occurring after the date hereof. Actual results could differ materially from those anticipated due to factors such as the lack of capital, timely development of products, inability to deliver products when ordered, inability of potential customers to pay for ordered products, and political and economic risks inherent in international trade.

SOURCE: BioRegenx, Inc.

