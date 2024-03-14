Ideon Media's 29Secrets Celebrates 'The Story Of' Column Win at the Canadian Online Publishing Awards

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSIRE / March 14, 2024 / Ideon Media is thrilled to announce another milestone achievement with the recent win of 'Best Blog Column/Videocast/Podcast' at the Canadian Online Publishing Awards for their acclaimed 'Story Of' column, written by Christopher Turner on Ideon Media's owned and operated site, 29Secrets.

For three consecutive years Ideon Media has been honoured with this esteemed award showcasing a consistent dedication to excellence and innovation in Canadian digital publishing. The 'Story Of' column, written by award-winning writer Christopher Turner, has become a beacon of authentic storytelling, captivating audiences with its insightful exploration of beauty and fashion history, culture, and trends.

THE STORY OF, a monthly feature on 29Secrets.com, takes readers on a captivating journey through the history of legendary beauty products and iconic fashion moments. These long-form essays blend meticulous research, interviews, rumours, and facts into an engaging narrative that educates and entertains readers. Turner's expertise and deep understanding of the beauty and fashion industry shine through in each instalment, making THE STORY OF a must-read for enthusiasts and industry professionals alike.

Ideon Media and 29Secrets.com are proudly Canadian entities, rooted in a deep appreciation for the diverse narratives and vibrant culture of Canada. As homegrown organizations, Ideon Media and 29Secrets.com remain committed to showcasing the richness and diversity of Canadian voices, stories, and perspectives.

ABOUT 29Secrets

Catering to the smart, urban, stylish woman in the know, 29Secrets delivers daily updates packed with smart, entertaining, and practical content. From beauty, relationships, wellness, and fashion to celebrity gossip, 29Secrets.com is your ultimate destination for inspiration, information, and entertainment. We strive to motivate, inform, and bring a smile to your face with every visit. 29Secrets, a proudly Canadian publisher, boasts a team of editors and contributors deeply ingrained in the Canadian landscape, blending seasoned expertise with fresh perspectives.

ABOUT Ideon Media

Ideon Media is Canada's leading independent digital media company. As the single point of exclusive access to premium Canadian and international publications, Ideon reaches 19 million engaged Canadians through digital advertising solutions that deliver results.

At the forefront of digital storytelling, Ideon Media empowers brands to connect with their target audiences like never before. Ideon Media combines scale with innovation across digital media, connected television, digital audio, programmatic and native platforms.

For more information or interview requests: Leah Coyne at leah.coyne@ideonmedia.com

