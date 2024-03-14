Xinhuanet North America: N. China's Cangzhou Enjoys Notable Outcomes Following Decade of Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei Region Coordinated Development

Cangzhou is a city that thrives on canal. Stretching more than 200 kilometers, the water course of the Grand Canal is well preserved, and there are numerous historical relics along the canal. The city has made remarkable progress in its economic and social development.

SHIJIAZHUANG, CHINA / ACCESSWIRE / March 14, 2024 / Cangzhou, a city in north China's Hebei Province, has achieved remarkable development in industry, innovation, transportation and other aspects, since the country implemented the continued promotion of Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei region Coordinated Development during the past decade, according to Cangzhou Municipal Government recently.

Cangzhou strives for high-quality development in the new era.

In 2024, Cangzhou will continue to promote public services, increase employment, reinforce medical and health care, continuously deepen the synergistic development of education, and continuously improve people's lives.

The year 2024 marks the 10th anniversary of the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei coordinated development as a national strategy. Cangzhou has concerted efforts to create a "development miracle" one after another.

The city has adhered to build up industries through project introduction and technologies upgrading and transferring from Beijing and Tianjin. Among them, Pearl Trade City and Pearl International Clothing Eco-New City have attracted more than 12,000 wholesalers to move in. The Hejian Remanufacturing Industry Demonstration Base ranks as the country's fourth of its kind, as well as the only national-level base in north China.

In addition, Cangzhou has also actively promoted the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei coordinated innovation community and built a synergy model of "Research and Development in Beijing and Tianjin, commercialization in Cangzhou." Cangzhou City, Beijing and Tianjin have built 35 provincial-level Research and Development platforms and carried out 500 industrial technology research projects.

There are 33 technology transfer service organizations in Cangzhou that have attracted 2.5 billion U.S. dollars of contract turnover from Beijing and Tianjin.

The city has become part of the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei comprehensive transportation network, with a high-speed rail, and helped reduce the transportation time of the region.

At the same time, Cangzhou also set to promote Huanghua Port to the national coastal major ports, with the first pier for 10,000-ton LNG ships. The port also started construction of a crude oil commercial reserve base, with domestic and foreign trade routes increased to 35. Huanghua Port was successfully selected for the national logistics hub construction list.

In 2024, Cangzhou will continue to promote public services, increase employment, reinforce medical and health care, continuously deepen the synergistic development of education, and continuously improve people's lives, to implement the national strategy with high-quality development in the new era.

Contact Information

Grace Shi

PR

graceshi@xinhuanetus.com

6465712146

SOURCE: Cangzhou Municipal Government

View the original press release on newswire.com.