New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - March 14, 2024) - In a remarkable display of camaraderie and compassion, real estate magnate and philanthropist Daniel Neiditch recently united with New York sports legends Darryl Strawberry (NY Yankees and NY Mets), John Starks (New York Knicks), and Tommy Devito (New York Giants) for a memorable event in Westchester, NY on March 10, 2024. The day was filled with spirited competition and heartfelt gestures, as Daniel Neiditch engaged in friendly matches with these iconic athletes to support the Promise Project, a charity dedicated to assisting underprivileged children with learning disabilities.

Daniel Neiditch's charitable involvement in events like this is deeply rooted in his commitment to advocating for educational opportunities for children facing learning challenges. He believes that learning disabilities are not indicative of a child's intelligence but rather a neurological condition that can impede traditional learning processes. For Dan Neiditch, the lack of access to proper assessment and support, especially for low-income families, presents significant barriers to these children's educational and developmental success.

The event brought together these sports luminaries, each renowned for their philanthropic efforts, for a common cause. John Starks, a Knicks legend, is well-known for his foundation, which provides financial aid to college-bound high school seniors. Darryl Strawberry, a baseball icon, focuses on improving the quality of life for individuals affected by autism. Strawberry had a heart attack the day after this event and he appears to be recovering in his hometown of St. Louis. Tommy Devito, nicknamed Tommy Cutlets, a rising star with the NY Giants, has quickly endeared himself to fans not only for his on-field prowess but also for his commitment to giving back to the community.

The day began with a friendly basketball match between Neiditch and Starks, showcasing their competitive spirit and mutual respect. Despite Starks' basketball prowess, Neiditch held his own, demonstrating his passion for the cause. The game was followed by a baseball session with Strawberry, where Neiditch displayed his baseball skills and shared in the joy of the game with the legendary World Series Champion outfielder.

The highlight of the day was a football game with Devito, who has quickly become a fan favorite with the NY Giants. Devito's passion for giving back to the community was evident as he played alongside Neiditch, showcasing his talent and generosity. The event served as a platform for these athletes to not only showcase their skills but also to raise awareness for the Promise Project Charity.

Daniel Neiditch's involvement in the Promise Project is a testament to his commitment to making a difference in the lives of children facing learning challenges. Through his work with the charity, he hopes to raise awareness about the importance of early intervention and support for children with learning disabilities. He believes that every child deserves access to a quality education and the opportunity to reach their full potential.

Starks, Strawberry, and Devito's participation in the event further highlights their dedication to giving back to the community. Despite their status as sports icons, they remain grounded and committed to making a positive impact in the lives of others. These athletes teaming up with Dan Neiditch and their involvement in this day demonstrates their belief in the power of sports to bring about meaningful change.

Overall, the event was a resounding success, not only in terms of fundraising but also in raising awareness for the challenges faced by children with learning disabilities. It showcased the power of collaboration and compassion, reminding us all of the importance of giving back and supporting those in need.





Left- Tommy Devito, Center- Daniel Neiditch, Right- Darryl Strawberry



Left- Tommy Devito, Center- Daniel Neiditch, Right- Darryl Strawberry

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10302/201765_b70424fc844299d4_001full.jpg





Left- Tommy Devito, Right- Daniel Neiditch



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10302/201765_b70424fc844299d4_002full.jpg





Left- Daniel Neiditch, Right- Darryl Strawberry



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10302/201765_b70424fc844299d4_003full.jpg





Left- John Starks, Right- Daniel Neiditch



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10302/201765_b70424fc844299d4_004full.jpg





Left- Daniel Neiditch, Right- Darryl Strawberry



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10302/201765_b70424fc844299d4_005full.jpg





Left- John Starks, Right- Daniel Neiditch, River 2 River Realty President



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10302/201765_b70424fc844299d4_006full.jpg

