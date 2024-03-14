Delmarva Power Supports Helen F. Graham Cancer Center

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / March 14, 2024 / Earlier this month, Delmarva Power presented a donation of $2,605 to the Helen F. Graham Cancer Center and Research Institute, located within Christiana Hospital in Newark, Delaware. This contribution was made possible through the dedication of our field employees from our New Castle Regional Office. Our employees organized a fundraising event to support a colleague's family member who was recently diagnosed with cancer.

We had the honor of meeting with, and presenting the donation to, Dr. Nicholas J. Petrelli, the Helen F. Graham Cancer Center's medical director. We look forward to continue our support with them in the future. This donation exemplifies our ongoing commitment to giving back and supporting organizations in the communities we serve.

