Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 14.03.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 686 internationalen Medien
Biotech-Pionier! Warum Sie ein Investment in diese Aktie überlegen sollten!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
14.03.2024 | 20:38
57 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Delmarva Power Supports Helen F. Graham Cancer Center

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / March 14, 2024 / Earlier this month, Delmarva Power presented a donation of $2,605 to the Helen F. Graham Cancer Center and Research Institute, located within Christiana Hospital in Newark, Delaware. This contribution was made possible through the dedication of our field employees from our New Castle Regional Office. Our employees organized a fundraising event to support a colleague's family member who was recently diagnosed with cancer.

We had the honor of meeting with, and presenting the donation to, Dr. Nicholas J. Petrelli, the Helen F. Graham Cancer Center's medical director. We look forward to continue our support with them in the future. This donation exemplifies our ongoing commitment to giving back and supporting organizations in the communities we serve.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Delmarva Power on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Delmarva Power
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/delmarva-power
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Delmarva Power



View the original press release on accesswire.com

Video-Workshop: Das kleine Einmaleins der Charttechnik
In diesem kostenlosen Video-Workshop von Stefan Klotter lernen Sie alles über Charttechnik. Lassen Sie sich diesen kostenfreien Workshop nicht entgehen!
Hier klicken
© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.