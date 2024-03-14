Valsoft Corp.: Valsoft Corporation Expands in the Travel Services Industry with the Acquisition of Servico

MONTREAL, QC / ACCESSWIRE / March 14, 2024 / Valsoft Corporation Inc. ("Valsoft"), a Canadian company specializing in the acquisition and development of vertical market software businesses, is pleased to announce the acquisition of Servico, a Belgian industry leader providing mission-critical software solutions to the travel agency and tour operator sectors.

For over 40 years, Servico has been helping their clients and partners attain operational efficiencies through their top-of-the-line ERP solutions. Servico provides clients and partners with visibility into their processes with more than 400 travel agencies & tour operators. Their solution platform automates the selling processes, centralizes CRM data, fulfills the accounting processes, and provides their customers with relevant insight.

"Servico has been on an impressive growth path and has become a leader in the travel sector," explains Anthony Caruso, Investment Partner at Valsoft. "We look forward to leveraging Servico's strong foothold to further expand in the travel sector, under the direction of Managing Director, David Moons, who will be key to driving success."

"Valsoft's acquisition of Servico represents an exciting opportunity to carry on our legacy and maintain our meaningful connection with clients," stated David Moons, Servico's Managing Director. "We are thrilled to be working with a company to continue to drive operation excellence and focus on software development on a global level."

With this latest acquisition to the Valsoft Travel & Leisure portfolio, Servico will now have the opportunity to not only further strengthen their presence in the European market with its flagship suite, but to expand globally Valsoft's presence in the travel industry. Servico's management team will stay on board to maintain Servico's stellar reputation among clients as the company grows.

About Servico

Founded in 1980, Servico offers software solutions to Travel Agencies and Tour Operators. Their solution platform automates the selling processes, centralizes CRM data, fulfills the accounting processes, and provides their customers with relevant insight. The team develops and supports this platform in Belgium and the solution supports processes for multiple types of customers, Business Travel Agencies, Online travel agencies, tour operators, coach tour operators, a-la-carte tour operators. For more information: www.servico.be

About Valsoft Corporation

Valsoft Corporation acquires and develops vertical market software companies that deliver mission-critical solutions. A key tenet of Valsoft's philosophy is to invest in established businesses and foster an entrepreneurial environment that shapes a company into a leader in its respective industry. Unlike private equity and VC firms, Valsoft does not have a predefined investment horizon and looks to buy, hold, and create value through long-term partnerships with existing management and customers. Learn more: www.valsoftcorp.com

Valsoft was represented internally by Oliver Gray (Senior Legal Counsel) and Elisa Marcon (Corporate Paralegal). Externally, Valsoft was represented by Racine Advocaten.

