Burlington, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 14, 2024) - Evertz Technologies Limited (TSX: ET), the leader in Software Defined Video Network ("SDVN") technology, today reported its results for the third quarter ended January 31, 2024.

Third Quarter 2024 Highlights

Record Quarterly revenue of $135.3 million, an increase of 22% or $24.4 million from the prior year

International quarterly revenue of $54.8 million, an increase of 38% from the prior year

US/Canada quarterly revenue of $80.5 million, an increase of 13% from the prior year

Earnings from operations before foreign exchange of $29.2 million for the quarter, an increase of 48% from the prior year

Net earnings of $19.0 million for the quarter

Fully diluted earnings per share of $0.24 for the quarter

Selected Financial Information

Consolidated Statement of Earnings Data

(in thousands of dollars, except earnings per share and share data)

Q3 ' 24 Q3 ' 23 Revenue $ 135,278 $ 110,873 Gross margin 79,733 65,611 Earnings from operations 26,398 17,465 Earnings from operations before FX 29,238 19,790 Net earnings 19,024 12,097 Fully-diluted earnings per share $ 0.24 $ 0.16 Fully-diluted shares 76,878,395 76,305,533

Selected Financial Information

Consolidated Balance Sheet Data

(in thousands of dollars)

Q3 ' 24 YE '23 Cash and cash equivalents 69,712 $ 12,468 Working capital 199,581 171,428 Total assets 472,769 436,652 Shareholders' equity 260,158 243,099

Revenue

For the quarter ended January 31, 2024, revenues were $135.3 million compared to revenues of $110.9 million for the quarter ended January 31, 2023. For the quarter, revenues in the United States/Canada region were $80.5 million compared to $71.2 million in the same quarter last year. The International region had revenues of $54.8 million compared to $39.6 million in the same quarter last year.

Gross Margin

For the quarter ended January 31, 2024, gross margin was $79.7 million as compared to $65.6 million in the same quarter last year. Gross margin percentage was approximately 58.9% as compared to 59.2% in the quarter ended January 31, 2023.

Earnings

For the quarter ended January 31, 2024, net earnings were $19.0 million as compared to $12.1 million in the corresponding period last year.

For the quarter ended January 31, 2024, earnings per share on a fully-diluted basis were $0.24 as compared to $0.16 in the corresponding period last year.

Operating Expenses

For the quarter ended January 31, 2024, selling and administrative expenses were $18.3 million as compared to $16.3 million for the quarter ended January 31, 2023.

For the quarter ended January 31, 2024, gross research and development expenses were $34.0 million as compared to $30.2 million for the quarter ended January 31, 2023.

Liquidity and Capital Resources

The Company's working capital as at January 31, 2024 was $199.6 million as compared to $171.4 million on April 30, 2023.

Cash and cash equivalent $69.7 million as at January 31, 2024 as compared to $12.5 million in cash on April 30, 2023.

Cash generated from operations was $30.2 million for the quarter ended January 31, 2024 as compared to $16.2 million cash generated for the quarter ended January 31, 2023. Before taking into account taxes and the changes in non-cash working capital and current taxes, the Company generated $25.0 million from operations for the quarter ended January 31, 2024 compared to $19.6 million for the same period last year.

For the quarter, the Company used $0.6 million for investing activities.

For the quarter ended, the Company used cash in financing activities of $16.1 million which was principally a result of the payment of dividends of $14.8 million.

Shipments and Backlog

At the end of February 2024, purchase order backlog was in excess of $292 million and shipments during the month of February 2024 were $40 million.

Dividend Declared

Evertz Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly dividend on March 14, 2024 of $0.195 per share.

The dividend is payable to shareholders of record on March 21, 2024 and will be paid on or about March 29, 2024.

Selected Consolidated Financial Information

(in thousands of dollars, except earnings per share and percentages)

Three month period ended Nine month period ended January 31, January 31, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Revenue $ 135,278 $ 110,873 $ 391,846 $ 325,659 Cost of goods sold 55,545 45,262 162,058 134,047 Gross margin 79,733 65,611 229,788 191,612 Expenses Selling and administrative 18,262 16,342 52,160 43,997 General 1,056 1,157 3,388 3,381 Research and development 33,967 30,225 98,124 87,260 Investment tax credits (3,987 ) (3,550 ) (10,594 ) (9,912 ) Share based compensation 1,197 1,647 3,876 3,439 Foreign exchange gain 2,840 2,325 1,979 (1,714 ) 53,335 48,146 148,933 126,451 Earnings before undernoted 26,398 17,465 80,855 65,161 Finance income (costs) 90 (686 ) 42 (1,143 ) Net loss on investments through profit and loss - (675 ) (2,704 ) (2,087 ) Other (expenses) income (526 ) 118 (404 ) (42 ) Earnings before income taxes 25,962 16,222 77,789 61,889 Provision for (recovery of) income taxes Current 6,045 3,376 20,481 16,545 Deferred 893 749 141 (660 ) 6,938 4,125 20,622 15,885 Net earnings for the period $ 19,024 $ 12,097 $ 57,167 $ 46,004 Net earnings attributable to non-controlling interest 302 146 760 395 Net earnings attributable to shareholders 18,722 11,951 56,407 45,609 Net earnings for the period $ 19,024 $ 12,097 $ 57,167 $ 46,004 Earnings per share Basic $ 0.25 $ 0.16 $ 0.74 $ 0.60 Diluted $ 0.24 $ 0.16 $ 0.73 $ 0.60

Consolidated Balance Sheet Data As at As at January 31, 2024 April 30, 2023 Cash and cash equivalents $ 69,712 $ 12,468 Inventory $ 207,046 $ 202,479 Working capital $ 199,581 $ 171,428 Total assets $ 472,769 $ 436,652 Shareholders' equity $ 260,158 $ 243,098 Number of common shares outstanding: Basic 76,064,535 76,145,758 Fully-diluted 81,739,985 82,446,008 Weighted average number of shares outstanding: Basic 76,084,597 76,200,248 Fully-diluted 76,878,395 76,232,462

Forward-Looking Statements

The report contains forward-looking statements reflecting Evertz's objectives, estimates and expectations. Such forward looking statements use words such as "may", "will", "expect", "believe", "anticipate", "plan", "intend", "project", "continue" and other similar terminology of a forward-looking nature or negatives of those terms.

Although management of the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, all forward-looking statements address matters that involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors. Accordingly, there are or will be a number of significant factors which could cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements, or industry results to be materially different from any future results performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

Conference Call

The Company will hold a conference call with financial analysts to discuss the results on

March 14, 2024 at 5:00 p.m. (EDT). Media and other interested parties are invited to join the conference call in listen-only mode. The conference call may be accessed by dialing 416-764-8646 or Toll-Free (North America) 1-888-396-8049.

For those unable to listen to the live call, a rebroadcast will also be available until Sunday, April 14, 2024. The rebroadcast can be accessed at 416-764-8692 or Toll-Free 1-877-674-7070. The pass code for the rebroadcast is 032158.

About Evertz

Evertz Technologies Limited (TSX: ET) designs, manufactures and markets video and audio infrastructure solutions for the television, telecommunications and new-media industries. The Company's solutions are purchased by content creators, broadcasters, specialty channels and television service providers to support their increasingly complex multi-channel digital, and high and ultra-high definition television ("HDTV" and "UHD") and next generation high bandwidth low latency IP network environments and by telecommunications and new-media companies. The Company's products allow its customers to generate additional revenue while reducing costs through efficient signal routing, distribution, monitoring and management of content as well as the automation and orchestration of more streamlined and agile workflow processes on premise and in the "Cloud".

For further information, please contact:

Doug Moore, CPA, CA

Chief Financial Officer

(905) 335-3700

ir@evertz.com

