Netlist, Inc.: Netlist to Attend 36th Annual Roth Conference

IRVINE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 14, 2024 / Netlist, Inc. (OTCQB:NLST) today announced the Company will participate in the 36th Annual Roth Conference. Netlist will participate in 1-on-1 meetings on Monday, March 18th. Investors who wish to meet with the Company should notify their Roth representative.

Netlist is a leading innovator in memory and storage solutions, pushing the boundaries of technology to deliver unparalleled performance and reliability. With a rich portfolio of patented technologies, Netlist has consistently driven innovation in the field of cutting-edge enterprise memory and storage, empowering businesses and industries to thrive in the digital age. To learn more about Netlist, please visit www.netlist.com.

