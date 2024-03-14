Anzeige
Donnerstag, 14.03.2024
Biotech-Pionier! Warum Sie ein Investment in diese Aktie überlegen sollten!
WKN: A0LFEH | ISIN: US64118P1093 | Ticker-Symbol: XAB
14.03.2024 | 21:26
Netlist, Inc.: Netlist to Attend 36th Annual Roth Conference

IRVINE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 14, 2024 / Netlist, Inc. (OTCQB:NLST) today announced the Company will participate in the 36th Annual Roth Conference. Netlist will participate in 1-on-1 meetings on Monday, March 18th. Investors who wish to meet with the Company should notify their Roth representative.

About Netlist

Netlist is a leading innovator in memory and storage solutions, pushing the boundaries of technology to deliver unparalleled performance and reliability. With a rich portfolio of patented technologies, Netlist has consistently driven innovation in the field of cutting-edge enterprise memory and storage, empowering businesses and industries to thrive in the digital age. To learn more about Netlist, please visit www.netlist.com.

For more information, please contact:
Investors/Media
The Plunkett Group
Mike Smargiassi
NLST@theplunkettgroup.com
(212) 739-6729

SOURCE: Netlist, Inc.



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
