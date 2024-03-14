Ajit Habbu Re-Joins SNH Capital Partners as Operating Partner to Drive Operational Excellence and Portfolio Growth

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESSWIRE / March 14, 2024 / SNH Capital Partners ("SNH"), a leading U.S.-based private investment firm focused on long-term partnerships, is proud to welcome back Ajit Habbu as Operating Partner. Ajit rejoins SNH, applying his expertise of financial concentration to SNH's portfolio companies and collaborating closely with company CEOs and executive teams to optimize operational performance, drive strategic growth, and create value across SNH's portfolio companies and future acquisitions.

Ajit brings over 25+ years of experience in driving financial excellence across diverse technology and information management companies. Ajit previously served as CFO at SNH, where he drove operational excellence and capitalization focus across all portfolios. Prior to SNH, Ajit held CFO roles at Smartsynch, Ener1 Group, Recall Group and IBM.

Ajit holds an MBA from the University of Chicago, a Master of Science from Iowa University and a bachelor's degree from Indian Institute of Technology University.

"Having Ajit onboard is a huge advancement to our mission at SNH Capital Partners. His sharp financial and business acumen coupled with sound accomplishments to drive operational excellence, strategic decision-making, and value creation aligns seamlessly with our investment strategy," said Jevin Sackett, Chief Executive Officer of SNH Capital Partners.

"I'm excited to be back and helping to lead cross-functional efforts to create value across the SNH portfolio," said Habbu. "We have a great team and a great playbook to identify and deliver value within our companies, an approach built on very strong partnerships between the executive teams and SNH."

SNH Capital Partners looks forward to the valuable contributions Ajit will bring to the firm, reinforcing its commitment to operational excellence and strategic growth.

About SNH Capital Partners

SNH Capital Partners is a U.S.-based private investment firm dedicated to acquiring and transforming companies in the middle market. SNH has an active strategic presence in each of its core industries, partnering with best-in-class management teams to develop growth platforms across technology and technology-enabled business services leveraging its investment and operational resources. SNH's portfolio companies are market-leading and rapidly growing providers of information, technology, and other business services to the automotive, financial services, human capital management, and energy sectors. For more information, please visit www.snhcapitalpartners.com.

