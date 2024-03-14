EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Adtran Holdings, Inc.
/ Third country release according to Article 50 Para. 1, No. 2 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act]
On 14 March 2024, Adtran Holdings, Inc. filed three forms 10-Q/A report for the quarterly period ended March 31, 2023, June 30, 2023 and September 30, 2023 with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
All documents are available on the Adtran website at https://investors.adtran.com/sec-filings/default.aspx
