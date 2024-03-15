Enzymatica AB: Enzymatica announces outcome of new rights issue

NOT FOR PUBLICATION, DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO AUSTRALIA, HONGKONG, JAPAN, CANADA, NEW ZEALAND, SOUTH AFRICA, SOUTH KOREA, SWITZERLAND, SINGAPORE THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH THE DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE WOULD BE UNLAWFUL OR INVOLVE REQUIREMENTS FOR MEASURES OTHER THAN WHAT FOLLOWS BY SWEDISH LAW.

LUND, Sweden, March 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors for Enzymatica ("Enzymatica" or "Company") today announces the outcome of the new rights issue with preferential rights for existing shareholders that was published on 16 February 2024 (the "Rights issue"). The Rights issue was fully subscribed, and the Company will receive proceeds amounting to about SEK 27.4 million before issue costs. The Rights issue was subscribed for 72.7 percent with subscription rights and 7.9 percent without subscription rights. The remaining part of the Rights issue was subscribed for through guarantee commitments by the Company's three largest owners through fully or partly owned companies, as well as the Chairman of the Board and the CEO.

On 13 March 2024, the subscription period for the Rights issue ended. The final outcome shows that the Rights issue was fully subscribed, whereof 72.7 percent were subscribed for with subscription rights and 7.9 percent without subscription rights. The remaining part, corresponding to 19.4 percent, was subscribed for by the Company's three largest owners, as well as the Company's Chairman of the Board and CEO, according to guarantee commitments. The subscription rate of the new rights issue was SEK 3 per share and the Company will receive proceeds amounting to about SEK 27.4 million before issue costs.

"The rights issue secures working capital for the business and creates a stable basis for negotiations with stakeholders regarding expansion in existing and new markets. During the subscription period, the very positive news came that ColdZyme was one of the first cold and flu products to be certified according to the EU regulation MDR. This means long-term positive effects for our sales", said CEO Claus Egstrand.

By the Rights issue the share capital will increase by SEK 365,015.32 to SEK 6,935,291.29. The total number of shares in the Company will increase from 164,256,840 to 173,382,220.

The last day for trading in paid-up subscribed shares (BTA) on Nasdaq First North Growth Market is expected to be 29 March 2024. The new shares are expected to be traded on Nasdaq First North Growth Market on or about

4 April 2024. The above is the final outcome of the Rights issue, thus no further press releases about the outcome of the Rights issue will be issued.

