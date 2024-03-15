Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates--(Newsfile Corp. - March 14, 2024) - Nure-IFQ Technologies has announced its new partnership with FinGenesis AI. This collaboration will see the two companies develop predictive AI tools, marking a new milestone in the evolution of fintech.

Nure-IFQ Technologies, incubated under the 3i Infotech umbrella, has played a significant role in driving digital transformation initiatives across the banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI), healthcare, manufacturing, retail, and government sectors since 1993. Dr. Isha Farha Quraishy, an ambassador for 3i Infotech and CEO of IFQ , has been the driving force behind IFQ's success.





Nure-IFQ and FinGenesis AI have joined forces to develop advanced predictive tools for the fintech sector.

IFQ Technologies, known for its innovation in AI, specializes in developing transformative solutions across industries using spatial AI. Dr. Quraishy notes, "By combining FinGenesis' AI expertise with our spatial AI fintech innovation, we will develop a new method of financial market analysis, empowering customers with predictive insights beyond traditional approaches."

FinGenesis AI brings its expertise in predictive technologies to the partnership as it focuses on refining data-driven insights for the financial sector.

Parag Singhal, CEO of FinGenesis AI, expressed excitement about collaborating with Dr. Quraishy, stating, "We are thrilled to partner with IFQ Technologies to develop revolutionary AI-powered tools. Our mutual goal is democratizing access to advanced predictive analytics, enabling clients to stay ahead of market trends."

Under Dr. Quraishy's leadership, 3i Infotech's IFQ Technologies' partnership with FinGenesis AI aims to add another layer to the fintech industry's toolbox as it seeks to introduce a shift in predictive analytics.

While the partnership is all about the combined strength of IFQ Technologies and FinGenesis AI, the leaders of these companies (Parag Singhal and Dr. Isha Farha Quraishy) are essential in guiding this project to success. Their knowledge and vision will be essential in taking IFQ Technologies and FinGenesis AI through this journey of new predictive analytics tools in tech.

About IFQ Technologies:

IFQ Technologies, a subsidiary of 3i Infotech, has been at the forefront of digital transformation across various sectors since its inception. With a focus on leveraging emerging technologies, IFQ has established itself as a leader in Artificial Intelligence, Blockchain, Robotic Process Automation, IoT, Cloud Computing, and Machine Learning.

About FinGenesis AI:

FinGenesis AI stands as a leader in the evolution of AI, specializing in predictive technologies. Focused on refining data-driven insights and decision-making processes, FinGenesis AI has set its sights on revolutionizing the financial sector with its cutting-edge predictive tools.

