

Japan's second domestically-made superconducting quantum computer

TOKYO, Mar 15, 2024 - (JCN Newswire) - A Japanese consortium of research partners including RIKEN, the National Institute of Advanced Industrial Science and Technology (AIST), the National Institute of Information and Communications Technology (NICT), Osaka University, Fujitsu Limited, and Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation (NTT) have been recognized with the prestigious Prime Minister's Award as part of the 53rd Japan Industrial Technology Awards for the successful development of a high-performance computing platform that leverages Japan's second domestically-made superconducting quantum computer.The platform leverages Japan's second domestically-made 64-qubit superconducting quantum computer, which has been offered on the cloud since October 2023 to promote its use for commercial industrial research and development, and jointly developed by Fujitsu and RIKEN based on the know-how for the development of the first domestically-made 64-qubit superconducting quantum computer released in March 2023 by the joint research group.The research group offered Japan's first superconducting quantum computer under a joint research agreement for non-commercial use for the purpose of promoting and developing research and development in quantum computation and other fields. RIKEN and Fujitsu also unveiled Japan's second superconducting quantum computer, based on the technology of the first superconducting quantum computer, on the cloud for industrial research and development in 2021, two and a half years after they established the RIKEN RQC-Fujitsu Collaboration Center.These milestones highlight the rapid progress and innovative potential of Japan's original quantum technologies, which are now demonstrating the ability to withstand the demands of the first stages of industrial application. One particularly promising technology is the superconducting quantum bit chip design proposed by RIKEN, which uses a unique three-dimensional mounting layout with scalability that can support expansion to the 1,000-qubit level.RIKEN and Fujitsu's superconducting quantum computer is provided as part of a hybrid quantum computing platform that also supports Fujitsu's 40-qubit quantum simulator, which remains one of the largest scale simulators in the world (1). This platform implements a scalable cloud architecture that allows seamless operation of both quantum computers and quantum simulators to promote and accelerate adoption and collaboration between various companies.The platform was highly praised at the 53rd Japan Industrial Technology Awards for its technological capabilities (originality and advancement), and for marking an important step toward the industrial use of quantum computers based on Japan's unique quantum technology, and for its connection to efforts to expand the search for practical applications for quantum technology in various fields such as materials, finance, and drug discovery by providing a combination of quantum computing and quantum simulators to companies to engage in joint research projects.In the future, the platform is anticipated to stimulate further research and development of quantum applications and accelerate the practical application of quantum computing technologies for both hardware and software, offering access to companies engaged in research in various fields.The joint research group will continue to promote the social implementation of quantum computing by leveraging the strengths of each organization.About the Japan Industrial Technology AwardsThe Japan Industrial Technology Awards, sponsored by the Nikkan Kogyo Shinbun newspaper, honors companies and organizations that have contributed to industry and society over the year through the development and practical application of innovative large-scale industrial equipment and structures, and cutting-edge technology. It was established in 1972 to celebrate achievements that have contributed to the development of society and to encourage technological development. This marks the 53rd time that the award has been given to recognize "achievements that bring together comprehensive technology," an increasingly relevant distinction for today's era of industrial sophistication and systemized technology.AcknowledgementsThis work was supported by Japanese Ministry of Education, Culture, Sports, Science and Technology s Quantum Leap Flagship Program (MEXT Q-LEAP) "Research and Development of Superconducting Quantum Computers' (Team Leader: Yasunobu Nakamura; Grant No. JPMXS 0118068682)(1) one of the largest scale simulators in the world :World's largest permanent dedicated quantum simulator of state vector method (as of September 2023, according to Fujitsu)About FujitsuFujitsu's purpose is to make the world more sustainable by building trust in society through innovation. As the digital transformation partner of choice for customers in over 100 countries, our 124,000 employees work to resolve some of the greatest challenges facing humanity. Our range of services and solutions draw on five key technologies: Computing, Networks, AI, Data & Security, and Converging Technologies, which we bring together to deliver sustainability transformation. Fujitsu Limited (TSE:6702) reported consolidated revenues of 3.7 trillion yen (US$28 billion) for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2023 and remains the top digital services company in Japan by market share. Find out more: www.fujitsu.com.About RIKENRIKEN is Japan's largest comprehensive research institution renowned for high-quality research in a diverse range of scientific disciplines. Founded in 1917 as a private research foundation in Tokyo, RIKEN has grown rapidly in size and scope, today encompassing a network of world-class research centers and institutes across Japan. www.riken.jp/en/about/About National Institute of Advanced Industrial Science and Technology (AIST)AIST, one of the largest public research organizations in Japan, focuses on the creation and practical realization of technologies useful to Japanese industry and society, and on "bridging" the gap between innovative technological seeds and commercialization.AIST, as a core and pioneering existence of the national innovation system, has about 2300 researchers doing research and development at 12 research bases across the country, based on the national strategies formulated bearing in mind the changing environment regarding innovation. https://www.aist.go.jp/index_en.htmlAbout National Institute of Information and Communications Technology (NICT)As Japan's sole National Research and Development Agency specializing in the field of information and communications technology, NICT is charged with promoting ICT sector as well as research and development in ICT, which drives economic growth and creates an affluent, safe and secure society.For more information, please visit https://www.nict.go.jp/en/.About Osaka UniversityOsaka University was founded in 1931 as one of the seven imperial universities of Japan and is now one of Japan's leading comprehensive universities with a broad disciplinary spectrum. This strength is coupled with a singular drive for innovation that extends throughout the scientific process, from fundamental research to the creation of applied technology with positive economic impacts. Its commitment to innovation has been recognized in Japan and around the world, being named Japan's most innovative university in 2015 (Reuters 2015 Top 100) and one of the most innovative institutions in the world in 2017 (Innovative Universities and the Nature Index Innovation 2017). Now, Osaka University is leveraging its role as a Designated National University Corporation selected by the Ministry of Education, Culture, Sports, Science and Technology to contribute to innovation for human welfare, sustainable development of society, and social transformation.Website: https://resou.osaka-u.ac.jp/enAbout Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation (NTT)NTT believes in resolving societal issues through our business operations by applying technology for good. We help clients accelerate growth and innovate for current and new business models. Our services include digital business consulting, technology and managed services for cybersecurity, applications, workplace, cloud, datacenter and networks all supported by our deep industry expertise and innovation. As a top 5 global technology and business solutions provider, our diverse teams operate in 80+ countries and regions and deliver services to over 190 of them. We serve over 80% of Fortune Global 100 companies and thousands of other clients and communities around the world. For more information on NTT, visit www.global.ntt/.Press Contacts:Fujitsu LimitedPublic and Investor Relations DivisionInquiries (https://bit.ly/3rrQ4mB)RIKENRIKEN Global CommunicationsPhone: +81-(0)48-462-1225E-mail: pr@riken.jpNational Institute of Advanced Industrial Science and Technology (AIST)Media Relations Office, Branding and Public Relations DepartmentE-mail: hodo-ml@aist.go.jpNational Institute of Information and Communications Technology (NICT)Press Office, Public Relations DepartmentE-mail: publicity@nict.go.jpOsaka UniversityDr. Makoto Negoro (Associate Professor, Vice Director of the Center for Quantum Information and Quantum Biology at Osaka University)E-mail: negoro.sec@qiqb.osaka-u.ac.jpNippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation (NTT)NTT Service Innovation Laboratory GroupPublic RelationsE-mail: nttrd-pr@ml.ntt.comSource: Fujitsu LtdCopyright 2024 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.