Vivoryon Therapeutics N.V. Announces Changes to Board Composition

Halle (Saale) / Munich, Germany, March 15, 2024 - Vivoryon Therapeutics N.V. (Euronext Amsterdam: VVY; NL00150002Q7) (Vivoryon), a clinical stage company focused on the discovery and development of small molecule medicines to modulate the activity and stability of pathologically altered proteins, today announced changes among the Non-Executive members of its Board of Directors.

Professor Morten Asser Karsdal, MSc, PhD, mMBA and Kugan Sathiyanandarajah, have decided to step down from the Company's Board of Directors, effective immediately. Both Prof. Karsdal and Mr. Sathiyanandarajah have served as Non-Executive Directors since June 2023.

"On behalf of the Board of Directors and the entire Vivoryon team, I would like to thank Morten and Kugan for their meaningful contributions over this past year," said Erich Platzer, MD, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Vivoryon. "Both have been valuable members of the Board and we have appreciated their experience, thoughtful insights and impactful guidance as Board members of Vivoryon. I wish them all the best in their future endeavors."

Vivoryon is a clinical stage biotechnology company focused on developing innovative small molecule-based medicines. Driven by our passion for ground-breaking science and innovation, we strive to change the lives of patients in need suffering from severe diseases. We leverage our in-depth expertise in understanding post-translational modifications to develop medicines that modulate the activity and stability of proteins which are altered in disease settings. Beyond our lead program, varoglutamstat, which is in Phase 2 clinical development to treat Alzheimer's disease, we have established a solid pipeline of orally available small molecule inhibitors for various indications including cancer, inflammatory diseases and fibrosis. www.vivoryon.com



This press release includes forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, those regarding the business strategy, management plans and objectives for future operations of the Vivoryon Therapeutics N.V. (the "Company"), estimates and projections with respect to the market for the Company's products and forecasts and statements as to when the Company's products may be available. Words such as "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "forecast," "intend," "may," "plan," "project," "predict," "should" and "will" and similar expressions as they relate to the Company are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance; rather they are based on the Management's current expectations and assumptions about future events and trends, the economy and other future conditions as well as on evaluations made by the Company ofestimates, projections and other statistical data made by independent third parties. The forward-looking statements involve a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties. These risks and uncertainties and other factors could materially adversely affect the outcome and financial effects of the plans and events described herein. Actual results, performance or events may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements and from expectations. As a result, no undue reliance should be placed on such forward-looking statements. This press release does not contain risk factors. Certain risk factors that may affect the Company's future financial results are discussed in the published annual financial statements of the Company. This press release, including any forward-looking statements, speaks only as of the date of this press release. The Company does not assume any obligation to update any information or forward-looking statements contained herein, save for any information required to be disclosed by law.

