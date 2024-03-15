Iveco Group N.V.: At its Capital Markets Day, Iveco Group updated its guidance for 2024 and presented the financial targets for the duration of the Plan

At its Capital Markets Day, Iveco Group updated its guidance for 2024 and presented the financial targets for the duration of the Plan

Turin, 15th March 2024. At its Capital Markets Day held yesterday in Turin, Italy, Iveco Group (EXM: IVG) presented its revised guidance for 2024 and, within its new Strategic Business Plan (SBP), financial targets at 2026 and 2028.

Both the updated guidance and the future targets take into account the exclusion of the Fire Fighting Business Unit since, as announced on Wednesday, March 13, Iveco Group signed a definitive agreement for the transfer of its ownership.

Based on conservative assumptions on the evolution of the macro-economic scenario, with the interest base rate flat versus 2023 levels, and considering market evolution in line with industry's expectations and a price policy in line with the markets, Iveco Group's year-end guidance and future financial targets, in comparison to the previous ones, are as follows:

2024 Previous Guidance1 2024 Updated Guidance2 Industrial Activities











Net Revenues3 ~(5)% ~(4)% Adjusted EBIT €770-820mn €790-840mn Free Cash Flow €350-400mn €350-400mn Investments ~€1bn ~€1bn Group Adjusted EBIT €900-950mn €920-970mn

2022-26 SBP1 2024-28 SBP2 2026 targets 2026 targets 2028 targets Industrial Activities











Net Revenues3 €16.5-17.5bn ~€17bn ~€19bn Adjusted EBIT margin 5.0-6.0% 6-7% 7-8% Investments4 ~5% 6-7% across the Plan Free Cash Flow ~€0.5bn ~€0.6bn ~€0.9bn Group



Adjusted Net Income €0.6-0.8bn ~€0.7bn ~€0.9bn Adjusted diluted EPS N/A ~€2.4 per share >€3 per share

Notes:

1 Including the Fire Fighting Business Unit.

2 Excluding the Fire Fighting Business Unit since, as mentioned above, Iveco Group signed a definitive agreement for the transfer of its ownership.

3 Including translation effects.

4 Property, plant and equipment and intangible assets (incl. capitalised R&D); as a percentage of Net Revenues.

Non-EU-IFRS Financial Information

Iveco Group monitors its operations through the use of several non-EU-IFRS financial measures. Iveco Group's management believes that these non-EU-IFRS financial measures provide useful and relevant information regarding its operating results and targets and enhance the readers' ability to assess Iveco Group's financial performance and financial position. Management uses these non-EU-IFRS measures to identify operational trends, as well as make decisions regarding future spending, resource allocations and other operational decisions as they provide additional transparency with respect to our core operations. These non-EU-IFRS financial measures have no standardized meaning under EU-IFRS and are unlikely to be comparable to other similarly titled measures used by other companies and are not intended to be substitutes for measures of financial performance and financial position as prepared in accordance with EU-IFRS. Iveco Group's non-EU-IFRS financial measures are defined as follows:

Adjusted EBIT: is defined as EBIT before restructuring costs and non-recurring items. In particular, non-recurring items are specifically disclosed items that management considers rare or discrete events that are infrequent in nature and not reflective of on-going operational activities.

Adjusted Net Income/(Loss): is defined as profit/(loss) for the period, less restructuring costs and non-recurring items, after tax.

Adjusted Diluted EPS: is computed by dividing Adjusted Net Income/(Loss) attributable to Iveco Group N.V. by a weighted-average number of Common Shares outstanding during the period that takes into consideration potential Common Shares outstanding deriving from the Iveco Group share-based payment awards, when inclusion is not anti-dilutive. When Iveco Group provides guidance for adjusted diluted EPS, the Group does not provide guidance on an earnings per share basis because the EU-IFRS measure will include potentially significant items that have not yet occurred and are difficult to predict with reasonable certainty prior to year end.

Adjusted Income Taxes: is defined as income taxes less the tax effect of restructuring expenses and non-recurring items, and non-recurring tax charges or benefits.

Adjusted Effective Tax Rate (Adjusted ETR): is computed by dividing a) adjusted income taxes by b) profit (loss) before income taxes, less restructuring expenses and non-recurring items.

Net Cash (Debt) and Net Cash (Debt) of Industrial Activities: Net Cash (Debt) is defined as total Debt plus Derivative liabilities, net of Cash and cash equivalents, Derivative assets and other current financial assets (primarily current securities, short-term deposits and investments towards high-credit rating counterparties) and financial receivables from CNH Industrial deriving from financing activities and sale of trade receivables. Iveco Group provides the reconciliation of Net Cash (Debt) to Total (Debt), which is the most directly comparable EU-IFRS financial measure included in the Group's consolidated statement of financial position. Due to different sources of cash flows used for the repayment of the debt between Industrial Activities and Financial Services (by cash from operations for Industrial Activities and by collection of financing receivables for Financial Services), management separately evaluates the cash flow performance of Industrial Activities using Net Cash (Debt) of Industrial Activities.

Free Cash Flow of Industrial Activities (or Industrial Free Cash Flow): refers to Industrial Activities, only, and is computed as consolidated cash flow from operating activities less: cash flow from operating activities of Financial Services; investments of Industrial Activities in property, plant and equipment and intangible assets; as well as other changes and intersegment eliminations.

Available Liquidity: is defined as cash and cash equivalents, including restricted cash, undrawn medium-term unsecured committed facilities, other current financial assets (primarily current securities, short-term deposits and investments towards high-credit rating counterparties), and financial receivables from CNH Industrial deriving from financing activities and sale of trade receivables.

