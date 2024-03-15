For the following instruments, the Product Assignment Group in Xetra (MIC: XETR) will change with effect from March 18, 2024:

Instrument Mnemonic ISIN Product Assignment Group (old) Product Assignment Group (new)

Bilfinger SE GBF DE0005909006 SDX1 (Partition 55) MDX1 (Partition 55)

MorphoSys AG MOR DE0006632003 SDX1 (Partition 55) MDX1 (Partition 55)

Rational AG RAA DE0007010803 MDX1 (Partition 55) GER0 (Partition 55)

Vitesco Technologies Group AG VTSC DE000VTSC017 MDX1 (Partition 55) SDX1 (Partition 55)

MLP SE MLP DE0006569908 GER0 (Partition 55) SDX1 (Partition 55)

Open orders in the instruments affected by the changes will not be deleted. For further information please call the Cash Markets Operations Helpline, tel. +49-69-211-1 14 00.

