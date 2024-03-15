Anzeige
Freitag, 15.03.2024
Biotech-Pionier! Warum Sie ein Investment in diese Aktie überlegen sollten!
WKN: A2AD2Q | ISIN: DK0060696300
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
15.03.2024
Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S: Scandinavian Tobacco Group: Major Shareholders Announcement

Company Announcement
No. 15/2024

Copenhagen, 15 March 2024

Major Shareholder's Announcement

With reference to Section 38 of the Danish Act on Capital Markets (kapitalmarkedsloven) it is hereby announced that Capital Group Companies, Inc has informed Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S (the "Company") that funds administered by companies within The Capital Group Companies, Inc on 14 March 2024 control shares in total amounting to less than 10% of the Company's share capital and The Capital Group Companies, Inc exercises less than 10% of the voting rights.

Funds administered by The Capital Group Companies, Inc thus control 8,649,077 shares with a nominal value of DKK 1 (aggregate nominal value DKK 8,649,077), corresponding to 9.94% of the total share capital, and on behalf of these funds The Capital Group Companies, Inc exercises 9.94% of the voting rights.

For further information, please contact:
Torben Sand, Head of IR & Communication, phone +45 5084 7222 or torben.sand@st-group.com
Eliza Dabbagh, IR and Communication, phone +45 5080 7619 or eliza.michael@st-group.com

Attachment

  • Company Announcement no 15 2024 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/bbd08741-8af5-4a39-a040-a706443f332b)

