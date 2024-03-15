The 247Solar Plants are modular and most of the components are mass produced and can be assembled on site. From pv magazine USA 247Solar said it is one step closer to commercializing its solar thermal electric generating technology, which has been under development for more than a decade, with an $8 million Series A funding round, $6 million of which has been closed to date. The company produces "247Solar Plants" that are capable of producing 400 kW of electricity from 1,800 F heat using a solar receiver design. It is a proprietary thermal storage system with a unique turbine, to produce 24/7 ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...