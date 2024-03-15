The Bangladeshi authorities have approved three 100 MW solar projects, with tariff rates of around $0. 10/kWh. The government of Bangladesh has approve the construction of three solar plants, each with a capacity of 100 MW. The three plants will be set up in the Khulna, Moulvibazar, and Rajbari districts. The cabinet committee on government purchasing said the projects were awarded tariff rates of around $0. 10/kWh. All of the plants will be set up on a build, own and operate (BOO) basis. The Bangladesh Power Development Board (BPDB) will buy electricity from the plants for a period of 20 years ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...