Sif Holding N.V.: Full year 2023 in line with expectations

Investment Program on schedule and within budgetOperational highlights:• Improving safety performance on 12-month rolling statistics; full-year 2023 LTIF at 8.28 (6.50 in 2022)• Output of 192 kton (169 kton in 2022); 141 monopiles and primary steel for 182 transition pieces (130 monopiles and primary steel for 126 transition pieces in 2022)• Contribution to 2,622 MW offshore wind capacity (1,954 MW in 2022) with foundations for amongst others Dogger Bank and Hollandse Kust Noord• Carbon footprint further reduced through higher compensation from the wind turbine on Sif's premises and ongoing electrification to replace gas• Marshalling services for Siemens' Hollandse Kust Zuid completed• Orderbook addition with Baltyk II+III (Equinor/Polenergia) and termination of Empire Wind 2 (Equinor)• Good progress on the expansion of our manufacturing facilities to increase production to Ø11 meters and 500 kton production capacityOutlook full-year 2024: factory-integration and start-up of the expanded production facilities in the second half of 2024 will result in lower production output of approximately 165 kton with expectation for adjusted EBITDA at a level of approximately €35 million. After start-up of the new plant, we foresee higher volumes with €135 million EBITDA for 2025 and at least €160 million from 2026.Press release:https://sif-group.com/en/investor-relations/download/06e37dec-6342-4e25-8cf2-3c3b659f08a5/siffullyear2023results.pdfInvestor and Press contactsFons van LithHead of Investor Relations & Corporate Affairsf.vanlith@sif-group.com+31 (0)6 5131 4952 /+31 (0) 475 385 777