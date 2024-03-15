Re:NewCell AB : Renewcell Expands Timeline to Receive Bids

STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN / ACCESSWIRE / March 15, 2024 / Re:NewCell AB (publ) (FRA:6QP)(STO:RENEW)

Renewcell bankruptcy trustee announces new deadline for receiving purchase offers. The deadline has been extended to 28 March at 12:00 pm CET in order to accommodate bids from several companies. The trustee anticipates a new owner will be secured in early April and will be announced shortly thereafter.

Interested parties should contact Lars-Henrik Andersson at Cirio Advokatbyrå.

About Renewcell

Re:NewCell AB (publ) ("Renewcell") developed a patented process that enables the recycling of cellulosic textile waste, such as worn-out cotton clothes and production scraps, transforming it into a pristine new material called CIRCULOSE®. Founded by innovators from Stockholm's KTH Royal Institute of Technology in 2012, the award-winning, Sweden-based sustaintech company's vision is to make fashion circular.

Renewcell is a publicly listed company with shares traded on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market with the ticker name RENEW and ISIN code SE0014960431. FNCA Sweden AB is Certified Adviser.

