A team of scientists from China and the United States studied ways to optimize floating photovoltaics for offshore use. It found that the robustness of the systems was influenced by the size and number of platforms, as well as the types of connections between platforms. Researchers from China and the United States have proposed a novel modular floating PV (FPV) solution to assess the behavior of offshore, multi-connected modules under combined wave-wind conditions. The team - which included scientists from Dalian University of Technology and the University of Maine - analyzed various types of ...

